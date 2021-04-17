I love surveys. They are fun, easy and quick to read and they often are about stupid stuff that nobody really cares about.
There is a theory that since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, our homes are cleaner because we’re there more to clean them.
That’s faulty logic. I’ve been home almost constantly for the last year and my house is no cleaner than when I began hibernating.
But a survey by the platform Ibotta claims to have found the cleanest state, as well as the dirtiest state, in the country based on cleaning supplies purchased from June to December of 2019 as compared to those bought from June to December 2020.
Ibotta says Kansas is the cleanest state in the union, followed by California, Minnesota, New Mexico and North Dakota.
I wonder if the survey took into account the cost of cleaning supplies in those states. If it’s more expensive to buy bleach or scouring powder in California, of course Californias are going to spend more on those supplies. They cost more!
What about procrastinators? Maybe some of those so-called clean states have the kind of residents who buy cleaning supplies with the intention of scrubbing and polishing, but they just don’t get around to it. I know that’s how it is at my house.
There is something of a skill to cleaning. Feather-dusting for 10 minutes and spraying Febreeze on your curtains does not a clean house make. Serious house cleaning combines bleach water and elbow grease. You clean the obvious, like the floor and table tops, and the not-so-obvious, like the door frames and the miniblinds.
Oh, I guess if you’re one who cleans every week, you could get away with light dusting and a quick vacuum, but those who let it pile up really have to put forth effort on those occasions we find we must clean house. Like when company’s coming or you can’t find your car keys under the clutter.
Unfortunately for our area, the Ibotta survey found Ohio was 45th cleanest, West Virginia was 48th cleanest and Kentucky was 50th cleanest, which means we aren’t clean at all.
I mean, you can buy all the cleaning supplies you want, but if you don’t use them, your house is still dirty.
