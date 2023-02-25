We are lucky to have the food preservation technology we have, especially to can food. February is National Canned Food Month, so let’s look at recipes that are easy to throw together using canned foods from your pantry. While you’re at it, set aside a few cans of food to donate to your church food pantry or another charitable place that feeds people! These recipes came from eatingrichly.com.
WHITE BEAN AND HAM SOUP
2 15.5 ounce cans Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed 2 medium carrots, diced 1 small onion, peeled and chopped 2 cloves garlic, minced 2 tablespoons butter 2 ¼ cups water 1 ½ cups cubed cooked ham ½ teaspoon dried thyme ½ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon white pepper , can sub 1/4 tsp black pepper Empty one can of drained and rinsed Great Northern beans into a large bowl or flat baking dish. Mash the beans with the back of a fork or a potato masher. Set aside. Heat a large saucepan or stockpot over medium high heat while you chop the garlic, carrots, and onion. Melt the butter into the pan and immediately add the chopped onion, and carrot. Once the onion has started to soften, add the garlic. Let these sauté in butter until the onions are translucent and the carrots have started to soften. Make sure to move on to the next step before the garlic starts to brown. When the veggies are ready, stir in water, ham, thyme, salt and pepper, and the whole and mashed Great Northern beans. Stir gently to combine – you want the non-mashed beans to retain their shape in the final soup.
INSTAPOT: TACO SOUP
1 pound ground beef 1 red onion chopped 1 can corn, undrained 1 can black beans, undrained 1 can kidney beans, undrained 2 cans chopped tomatoes with chiles 1 15 oz can tomato sauce 1 envelope taco seasoning (or 1/4 cup homemade taco seasoning) Dump your ground beef into the Instant Pot and break it up. Cook about 10 minutes on the saute setting, until some brown bits start to stick to the pot. (At this point, if you are not using lean meat, you will want to drain away any excess fat) Mix the onion into the beef and continue stirring occasionally for about 5 minutes until the onion has softened just a bit. Add your corn, black beans, kidney beans, diced tomatoes with or without chiles, tomato sauce, and taco seasoning. Mix everything together well. Put your lid on and make sure it’s set to sealing. Cancel the Saute setting and set your Instant Pot to Manual high pressure for 20 minutes. Once cook time is complete, you may quick release immediately if you’re in a hurry, or let it naturally release pressure until you are ready.
SPAM FRIED RICE
Meat and marinade 1/4 cup soy sauce, Our favorite is Aloha brand! 1/4 cup rice vinegar 1 tsp sesame oil 1 tsp sugar, or sugar substitute 1 can SPAM, cut into 1/2 inch cubes Eggs 2 eggs 1 teaspoon sesame oil Rice and Veggies 2 TBS avocado oil 4 cups cooked rice, at least 1 day old 1 red onion, diced 4 cloves garlic, minced 1 bell pepper, diced 1/2 cup frozen peas 1/2 cup frozen corn salt, to taste Start with the meat by mixing the soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil and sugar in a bowl. Add the chopped spam to marinate. In another bowl, whisk the two eggs well. Place a large frying pan or wok on a burner on high. Pour in the eggs with the sesame oil and stir continuously as they cook. Remove eggs from the pan while still wet, before they set completely. Separate spam from the marinade and reserve the marinade for later. Fry the spam in the pan on high, stirring occasionally until it is lightly browned. Remove from pan. Fry the spam in the pan on high, stirring occasionally until it is lightly browned. Remove from pan. Heat avocado oil in the pan (still on high) for a couple minutes. Add rice to the oil by crumbling it with your fingers so there aren’t any large clumps. Let the rice sit spread out in the pan for a few minutes, then flip the rice over (stirring) and let sit a few minutes more. Stir well and add onion, garlic, pepper, peas, and corn. Mix well again, spread out in the pan, then let sit for a minute or two. Give it another stir, spread it out again, and let it cook another two minutes. Add eggs and spam to the rice, stir one more time to ensure everything is heated through. Taste and add as much of the reserved marinade as desired for taste, stirring after pouring it in. Add salt as needed to taste.
CANNED CRAB CAKE
3 stalks scallions finely chopped 1 clove garlic minced Olive oil 1 can of crab meat (paper wrapped kind) ¼ cup Panko breadcrumbs 1 beaten egg 1 TBS mayonnaise ½ tsp salt 1 TBS Worcestershire sauce ¼ tsp pepper ½ cup Italian bread crumbs (or regular breadcrumbs mixed with Italian Seasoning) Sautee scallions and garlic in olive oil for about a minute or until softened. Mix with crab meat through pepper. Form into 8 patties and carefully coat in Italian breadcrumbs by dipping them in one side at a time. Fry in olive oil on medium high until golden brown and crispy.
EASY AMERICAN GOULASH
1 tablespoon olive oil 1 medium yellow onions — minced 1 green bell pepper — seeded and diced 8 cloves garlic — minced 2 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 tablespoon paprika — (optional) 2 pounds ground beef 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce — (or soy sauce) 2 tablespoon tomato paste 2 (15 ounce) cans tomato sauce 2 (15 ounce) cans diced tomatoes 2 bay leaves 2 cups low-sodium beef broth — (or 2 cups water) 2 cups elbow macaroni — uncooked 2 cups cheddar cheese — shredded Heat olive oil in a large stock pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the onions and sauté for 5-6 minutes, or until starting to soften and turn translucent. Add the bell pepper and cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring often. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Reduce heat to medium and add the salt, pepper, and paprika to the mirepoix. Mix well. Add the ground beef to the pot. Use a wooden spatula to break apart the ground meat into small crumbles. Stir frequently and continue to cook until meat is browned. Add the Italian seasoning, Worcestershire sauce, and tomato paste. Mix well to combine. Stir in the tomato sauce and diced tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Add the bay leaves, cover, and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent burning. Stir in the broth and elbow macaroni, cover, and simmer for approximately 15 minutes, or until noodles are cooked to al dente. Stir every couple of minutes to prevent the noodles from sticking to the bottom of the pot. Remove from heat and stir in the shredded cheese. Garnish with fresh chopped parsley, if desired.
We are lucky to have the food preservation technology we have, especially to can food.
February is National Canned Food Month, so let’s look at recipes that are easy to throw together using canned foods from your pantry. While you’re at it, set aside a few cans of food to donate to your church food pantry or another charitable place that feeds people!
These recipes came from eatingrichly.com.
WHITE BEAN AND HAM SOUP
2 15.5 ounce cans Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed
2 medium carrots, diced
1 small onion, peeled and chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons butter
2 ¼ cups water
1 ½ cups cubed cooked ham
½ teaspoon dried thyme
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon white pepper , can sub 1/4 tsp black pepper
Empty one can of drained and rinsed Great Northern beans into a large bowl or flat baking dish. Mash the beans with the back of a fork or a potato masher. Set aside.
Heat a large saucepan or stockpot over medium high heat while you chop the garlic, carrots, and onion.
Melt the butter into the pan and immediately add the chopped onion, and carrot. Once the onion has started to soften, add the garlic.
Let these sauté in butter until the onions are translucent and the carrots have started to soften. Make sure to move on to the next step before the garlic starts to brown.
When the veggies are ready, stir in water, ham, thyme, salt and pepper, and the whole and mashed Great Northern beans. Stir gently to combine – you want the non-mashed beans to retain their shape in the final soup.
INSTAPOT: TACO SOUP
1 pound ground beef
1 red onion chopped
1 can corn, undrained
1 can black beans, undrained
1 can kidney beans, undrained
2 cans chopped tomatoes with chiles
1 15 oz can tomato sauce
1 envelope taco seasoning (or 1/4 cup homemade taco seasoning)
Dump your ground beef into the Instant Pot and break it up. Cook about 10 minutes on the saute setting, until some brown bits start to stick to the pot. (At this point, if you are not using lean meat, you will want to drain away any excess fat)
Mix the onion into the beef and continue stirring occasionally for about 5 minutes until the onion has softened just a bit.
Add your corn, black beans, kidney beans, diced tomatoes with or without chiles, tomato sauce, and taco seasoning. Mix everything together well.
Put your lid on and make sure it’s set to sealing. Cancel the Saute setting and set your Instant Pot to Manual high pressure for 20 minutes.
Once cook time is complete, you may quick release immediately if you’re in a hurry, or let it naturally release pressure until you are ready.
SPAM FRIED RICE
Meat and marinade
1/4 cup soy sauce, Our favorite is Aloha brand!
1/4 cup rice vinegar
1 tsp sesame oil
1 tsp sugar, or sugar substitute
1 can SPAM, cut into 1/2 inch cubes
Eggs
2 eggs
1 teaspoon sesame oil
Rice and Veggies
2 TBS avocado oil
4 cups cooked rice, at least 1 day old
1 red onion, diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 bell pepper, diced
1/2 cup frozen peas
1/2 cup frozen corn
salt, to taste
Start with the meat by mixing the soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil and sugar in a bowl. Add the chopped spam to marinate.
In another bowl, whisk the two eggs well.
Place a large frying pan or wok on a burner on high. Pour in the eggs with the sesame oil and stir continuously as they cook.
Remove eggs from the pan while still wet, before they set completely.
Separate spam from the marinade and reserve the marinade for later. Fry the spam in the pan on high, stirring occasionally until it is lightly browned. Remove from pan.
Fry the spam in the pan on high, stirring occasionally until it is lightly browned. Remove from pan.
Heat avocado oil in the pan (still on high) for a couple minutes. Add rice to the oil by crumbling it with your fingers so there aren’t any large clumps.
Let the rice sit spread out in the pan for a few minutes, then flip the rice over (stirring) and let sit a few minutes more.
Stir well and add onion, garlic, pepper, peas, and corn.
Mix well again, spread out in the pan, then let sit for a minute or two. Give it another stir, spread it out again, and let it cook another two minutes.
Add eggs and spam to the rice, stir one more time to ensure everything is heated through.
Taste and add as much of the reserved marinade as desired for taste, stirring after pouring it in. Add salt as needed to taste.
CANNED CRAB CAKE
3 stalks scallions finely chopped
1 clove garlic minced
Olive oil
1 can of crab meat (paper wrapped kind)
¼ cup Panko breadcrumbs
1 beaten egg
1 TBS mayonnaise
½ tsp salt
1 TBS Worcestershire sauce
¼ tsp pepper
½ cup Italian bread crumbs (or regular breadcrumbs mixed with Italian Seasoning)
Sautee scallions and garlic in olive oil for about a minute or until softened. Mix with crab meat through pepper. Form into 8 patties and carefully coat in Italian breadcrumbs by dipping them in one side at a time. Fry in olive oil on medium high until golden brown and crispy.
EASY AMERICAN GOULASH
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium yellow onions — minced
1 green bell pepper — seeded and diced
8 cloves garlic — minced
2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon paprika — (optional)
2 pounds ground beef
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce — (or soy sauce)
2 tablespoon tomato paste
2 (15 ounce) cans tomato sauce
2 (15 ounce) cans diced tomatoes
2 bay leaves
2 cups low-sodium beef broth — (or 2 cups water)
2 cups elbow macaroni — uncooked
2 cups cheddar cheese — shredded
Heat olive oil in a large stock pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the onions and sauté for 5-6 minutes, or until starting to soften and turn translucent. Add the bell pepper and cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring often. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute.
Reduce heat to medium and add the salt, pepper, and paprika to the mirepoix. Mix well.
Add the ground beef to the pot. Use a wooden spatula to break apart the ground meat into small crumbles. Stir frequently and continue to cook until meat is browned.
Add the Italian seasoning, Worcestershire sauce, and tomato paste. Mix well to combine. Stir in the tomato sauce and diced tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Add the bay leaves, cover, and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent burning.
Stir in the broth and elbow macaroni, cover, and simmer for approximately 15 minutes, or until noodles are cooked to al dente. Stir every couple of minutes to prevent the noodles from sticking to the bottom of the pot.
Remove from heat and stir in the shredded cheese. Garnish with fresh chopped parsley, if desired.
(606) 326-2661 |