While we gravitate toward bacon and eggs for breakfast, it doesn’t have to taste the same every day.
Changing things up can be as simple as making an omelet or changing the fillings to something more unusual.Taste of Home offers several ideas for breakfast casseroles that take familiar flavors in different directions.
These recipes are calling for a lot of bacon, which is fine unless you’re watching your fat and/or cholesteral intake.If that’s the case, use your favorite bacon substitute. They are available in chicken, turkey and plant based.
SHEEPHERDER’S BREAKFAST
3/4 pound bacon strips, finely chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
1 package (30 ounces) frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed
8 large eggs
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
In a large skillet, cook bacon and onion over medium heat until bacon is crisp. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup drippings in pan.
Stir in hash browns. Cook, uncovered, over medium heat until bottom is golden brown, about 10 minutes. Turn potatoes. With the back of a spoon, make 8 evenly spaced wells in potato mixture. Break 1 egg into each well. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Cook, covered, on low until eggs are set and potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese; let stand until cheese is melted.
SAUSAGE AND PANCAKE CASSEROLE
1 pound bulk pork sausage
2 cups biscuit/baking mix
1-1/3 cups 2% milk
2 large eggs
1/4 cup canola oil
2 medium apples, peeled and thinly sliced
2 tablespoons cinnamon sugar
Maple syrup
Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook and crumble sausage until no longer pink, 5-7 minutes; drain. Mix biscuit mix, milk, eggs and oil until blended; stir in sausage. Transfer biscuit mixture to a greased 13x9-in. baking dish. Top with apples; sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Bake until set, 30-45 minutes. Serve with syrup.
To make ahead: Refrigerate, covered, several hours or overnight. To use, preheat oven to 350°. Remove casserole from refrigerator; uncover and let stand while oven heats. Bake as directed, increasing time as necessary until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.
CHEESY CAULIFLOWER BREAKFAST CASSEROLE
1 pound bacon strips, chopped
1 cup chopped sweet onion
1/2 large sweet red pepper, chopped
1/2 large green pepper, chopped
9 large eggs, lightly beaten
1-1/2 cups whole-milk ricotta cheese
4 cups frozen riced cauliflower, thawed
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Discard drippings, reserving 1 tablespoon in pan.
Add onion and chopped peppers to drippings; cook and stir over medium-high heat until tender, 6-8 minutes. In a large bowl, whisk eggs and ricotta. Stir in riced cauliflower, shredded cheeses, bacon, onion mixture, pepper and salt. Pour into a greased 13x9-in. baking dish. Bake, uncovered, until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean, 40-45 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
SHEETPAN EGGS AND BACON BREAKFAST
10 bacon strips
1 package (30 ounces) frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1-1/2 cups shredded pepper jack cheese
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
8 large eggs
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup chopped green onions
Preheat oven to 400°. Place bacon in a single layer in a 15x10x1-in. baking sheet. Bake until partially cooked but not crisp, about 10 minutes. Remove to paper towels to drain. When cool enough to handle, chop bacon.
In a large bowl, combine potatoes and seasonings; spread evenly into drippings in pan. Bake until golden brown, 25-30 minutes.
Sprinkle with cheeses. With the back of a spoon, make 8 wells in potato mixture. Break an egg in each well; sprinkle with pepper and bacon. Bake until egg whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard, 12-14 minutes. Sprinkle with green onions.