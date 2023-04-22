April is Stress Awareness Month. Sometimes just having stress pointed out helps to reduce it.
However, there are some foods that have been scientifically proven to help you fight stress. Those foods offer high levels of vitamin C, vitamin B, selenium and magnesium.
Here are a few ways to get some of those nutritional benefits and inject interest and flavor.
YOGURT AND FRUIT PARFAITS
from foodnetwork.com
Serves four
3 cups vanilla nonfat yogurt
1 cup fresh or defrosted frozen strawberries in juice
1 pint fresh blackberries, raspberries or blueberries
1 cup good quality granola
Layer 1/3 cup vanilla yogurt into the bottom each of 4 tall glasses. Combine defrosted strawberries and juice with fresh berries. Alternate layers of fruit and granola with yogurt until glasses are filled to the top. Serve parfaits immediately to keep granola crunchy.
EASY STEAMED BROCCOLI WITH GARLIC AND LEMON
from healthyseasonalrecipes.com
yields four cups
5 cups raw broccoli, cut into florets
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
1 ½ teaspoon lemon juice
½ teaspoon lemon zest
rounded ¼ teaspoon salt
Freshly ground pepper to taste
Bring 1 to 2 inches of water to a boil in a large saucepan fitted with a steamer attachment. Add broccoli, cover and steam until crisp tender, 3 ½ to 4 1/2 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat oil and garlic in a medium skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Cook until the garlic is fragrant and just starting to brown, 30 to 90 seconds. Scrape garlic mixture into a large bowl. Immediately add lemon juice. Add lemon zest, salt and pepper.
Stir broccoli into the lemon mixture and stir to coat. Serve hot.
KALE SALAD
from loveandlemons.com
serves four
Carrot Ginger Dressing
½ cup chopped roasted carrots, from 3/4 cup raw carrots
1/3 to ½ cup water
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
2 teaspoons minced ginger
¼ teaspoon sea salt
Salad
1 batch Roasted Chickpeas
1 bunch curly kale, stems removed, leaves torn
1 teaspoon lemon juice
½ teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 small carrot, grated
1 small red beet, grated
½ watermelon radish, very thinly sliced (any radish will work)
1 avocado, cubed
2 tablespoons dried cranberries
¼ cup pepitas, toasted
1 teaspoon sesame seeds
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Make the dressing and roast the chickpeas: Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss the chickpeas with a drizzle of olive oil and sprinkle with pinches of salt and pepper. Place the carrot pieces for the dressing in their own corner on the baking sheet to roast alongside the chickpeas. Roast for 25 to minutes, or until the chickpeas are browned and crisp and the carrots are soft. Set the roasted chickpeas aside. Transfer the carrots to a blender and add the water, olive oil, rice vinegar, ginger, and salt. Blend the dressing until smooth and chill in the fridge until ready to use.
Place the kale leaves into a large bowl and drizzle with the lemon juice, ½ teaspoon of olive oil, and a few pinches of salt. Use your hands to massage the leaves until they become soft and wilted and reduce in the bowl by about half.
Add the carrot, beet, watermelon radish, half of the cubed avocado, cranberries, pepitas, a few more good pinches of salt and a few grinds of pepper, and toss. Drizzle generously with the carrot ginger dressing. Top with the remaining avocado, more dressing, the roasted chickpeas and sprinkle with the sesame seeds. Season to taste and serve.
THE MOST AMAZING SALTED DARK CHOCOLATE TART
from pinterest.com
serves eight
2 cups almond flour (a.k.a. almond meal)
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/4 cup melted coconut oil (or butter)
3 tablespoons maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
Chocolate Filling Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups coconut milk
1 pound (16 ounces) dark chocolate, roughly-chopped
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
topping: flaky sea salt
To Make The Crust: Preheat oven to 350°F. Stir together crust ingredients in a bowl until evenly combined. Press the crust mixture evenly into the bottom of a 9-inch tart pan (or pie dish). Bake for 12 minutes, or until it begins to feel dry and firm. Remove from the oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool.
To Make The Chocolate Filling: Meanwhile, as the crust is baking, heat the coconut milk on the stovetop or in the microwave until simmering. Place the dark chocolate in a bowl, and pour the coconut milk evenly over the top of it. Wait 30 seconds, then slowly stir together until the chocolate is completely melted and smooth. Stir in the vanilla extract and salt until combined.
Pour the chocolate filling into the baked crust, and smooth the top with a spoon until it is even. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or until firm.
Serve chilled, sprinkled with flaky sea salt.
CITRUS SUNSHINE COOLER
from pookspantry.com
serves eight
3 cups tea, brewed
1 cup orange juice, fresh
sugar or sweetener to taste
lemon and orange slices, for garnish
mint leaves
Brew tea: 5 TB of tea brewed in 3 cups boiling water, the tea will be iced and mixed with juice, so it should be strong. Steep the tea for 6-7 minutes. Strain and cool to room temp.
Add orange juice and stir to combine.
Taste to determine if you need to sweeten and if you prefer it a bit sweeter, add sugar/sweetener accordingly. Add ice, if desired.
Garnish with fresh mint leaves, lemon and orange slices.
EASY BAKED SALMON
from simplyrecipes.com
serves six
2 pounds whole salmon fillet, skinned
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
4 cloves garlic, grated or finely minced
1 1/2 teaspoons honey
1 1/2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons fresh herbs (basil, chives, or parsley), chopped
Place the rack in the middle of the oven. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a large-rimmed baking sheet with foil, being sure to leave several inches of overhang on both long ends to make your foil packet.
While the oven preheats, remove the salmon from the fridge to come to temperature, 15-20 minutes. Place the salmon on the prepared pan and pat both sides dry with a paper towel. Feel the flesh for any bones and remove them with fish tweezers or your fingers.
Season both sides of the salmon with salt and pepper.
In a small bowl, combine the melted butter, garlic, honey, and lemon juice. Fold up the edges of the foil to contain the liquid and pour the butter mixture evenly over the top of the salmon.
Bring the two long sides of the foil together and then fold them down a few times to close the top of your packet. Then, tuck each end under to close the sides. If your piece of foil is not large enough, take a second sheet of foil and cover the salmon, pinching the foil to seal the edges.
If you’re cooking farm-raised salmon, it should be done in 18-20 minutes, depending on the thickness. If you’re using wild-caught salmon, check for doneness beginning at 10 minutes. If you open the packet and see the fish isn’t finished cooking, it should be opaque on top and flake easily with a fork, close the foil packet back up, return it to the oven, and check again in another 2-3 minutes.
Carefully open the foil package to uncover the salmon completely, pushing the foil down and out of the way.
Set the oven to broil on high. If you have an electric stove, return the salmon to the oven, still on the middle rack. Broil the salmon for 2-3 minutes.
If you have a gas stove, you may want to reduce your broiling time to 1 minute or skip it all together. Let rest five minutes.