Some may bond over a beer, or harder beverage, but in the newspaper business, we bond over coffee.
I was not a coffee drinker until I started working here and found it really does wake you up. I also learned what my limit was. It was two. I could have two cups of coffee in the morning before I got the shakes from too much caffeine. Now, after 35 years of coffee, I can have three.
I used to make a small pot for myself before going to work, but much of it went to waste.
When I married an intense coffee drinker, I learned to make strong coffee and none of it was wasted. Ever.
Later, we started making coffee at work. I was surprised we hadn’t been doing that, as coffee is a staple of a newsroom the way Tums was a staple of the copy desk; now, most of us have too much stress for a pack of Tums to tame. We are on the hard stuff, meaning prescription antacids.
I’m nearly always the first person in the office. I like the quiet before the day begins. It gives me time to think and plan my day without distraction. Naturally, I began making the first daily pot of coffee.
Making coffee is as satisfying to me as having a cup. The ritual of scooping the ground beans, filling the pot with water, the smell of the beans “cooking” and the huffing and putting of the pot as it seems to struggle to produce our morning jolt comfort me. And my coffee-drinking coworkers appear glad to be welcomed by the brew.
I’ve also discovered hanging out with coffee drinkers makes you drink more coffee. I’ve even been drinking more coffee on Saturday mornings, when I have a standing appointment to talk to my best girl friend in Paintsville. Every time we talk, I ask her what she’s doing and she says, “Drinking coffee.”
You can bet my answer to that question is the same.