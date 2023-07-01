To perk myself up, or get out of a rut, or for some other nutty reason, I decided to start wearing makeup again. I had to do a little research first.
Makeup is complicated.
First, you have to keep up on the trends. Otherwise, you’ll seem like an oldster.
Second, you have to understand your own skin and know how to buy for it. That means skin tone and type, also bearing in mind age.
Third, you not only spend time putting it on in the morning, you have to dedicate time to thoroughly wash your face. Makeup won’t hurt you, unless you sleep in it.
See how it saves time and money to give it up?
Yet, I went back to it.
I had allowed myself to become too plain (The quote, “Your mother would be ashamed!” kept coming to mind). So plain, in fact, I decided I needed to motivate myself to do better.
The only way to do that, that I cou ld think of, was to add a little makeup.
The world of cosmetics has changed in the last decade. There are bases and toners and concealers like I’d never seen. Lipsticks and nail polishes in yellow and blue. Bizarre eyebrow shapes and “face embellishments?”
No, I was going to update the cosmetics at the lowest possible level. No learning new application tricks or piercing anything. Just your basic foundation, blush and lip color. Why invest in the paints if I’m not even sure I’m going to keep this up for more than a week?
I shopped online. I thought I’d better purchase while I was determined to make a change; if I waited a day, I might backslide.
Then, I noticed an ad for something that sounds like it could help me a lot better. No doubt. The label said “cleans and restores” and “restores shine to dull finishes” and “removes deep scratches and stains.”
Unfortunately, it’s not gonna work. It’s heavy-duty rubbing compound.