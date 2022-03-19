I love to know what wacky "holiday" it is and if you've explored the topic, you know every day has been declared something.
Today has two designations: Act Happy Day and Let's Laugh Day. They are my favorites. But despite what they're asking you to do, or giving you permission to do, they are very serious days.
Act Happy Day
I'n going to get real personal now. I'm not nearly as happy as I seem. Without admitting it or geting help, I have struggled with depression and anxiety for as long as I can remember. For a long while, I didn't know I had these problems. I just thought everybody acted happy most of the time, even if they weren't. I thought what I was experiencing was just the way life was.
When I got older, nothing got any easier. Other people seemed to cope better than me. They seemed to be happy and they seemed to make progress at whatever they did.
A traumatic event sent me to a counselor, who helped, but I still didn't get all the help I needed.
I have it now, thank goodness. I'm not nearly as depressed and sad as I used to be.
A friend was shocked to learn I have this problem. She said, "You always seem so upbeat."
I told her, "There's a reason for that. For one, even when I feel bad, I try to act happy, because that makes me feel better. For two, nobody else wants to see me -- or anyone -- moping around and whining about how depressed I am."
That's why I think Act Happy Day is great. I don't mean pretend you don't have a care in the world. Your worries must be dealt with, and there's nothing wrong with confiding in a friend. Even better, visit a professional psychologist. But it's a constant struggle. This is just a little something that sometimes can lift your spirits and it helps make you more fun to be around.
Let's Laugh Day
Part of acting happy is laughing. I don't mean disingenuous chuckling. I mean finding humor in as many things as you can. Make as many jokes as you can. Watch as much comedy as you can.
When friends come over, I always suggest we watch a comedy, the dumber the better. Well, to a point. "Dumb and Dumber" is too dumb for me. "Three Stooges" is not. I can not explain.
You might not agree with my movie reviews, but I don't care. Watch what makes you laugh. We all have our opinions about what's funny; that's why there are so many comedies.
Sometimes you can just think about something funny and you can laugh. I'm simple. I got straight to a rubber chicken or a set of glasses with a moustache, nose and eyebrows. They don't have to be doing anything. Nobody has to be wearing them. The glasses make me laugh if they're just sitting on a table.
Laughing is good for you because you tend to get more oxygen into your body when you laugh. That's good for all your organs. A good laugh can relax you and, by stimulating circulation, relieve physical symptoms of stress. In the long run, it can boost your immune system and ease pain. I'm not making this up. It's information from the Mayo Clinic.
I hope eveyone has a happy, funny day, today and everyday. If not, get yourself a rubber chicken.
