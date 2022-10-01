Sure, you’re tired, So you order Chinese food.
But when you want some good, hot Chinese food, it’s not that tough to do it yourself.
There recipes are from Taste of Home and include my favorite, crab rangoon.
EASY CHICKEN FRIED RICE
1 package (12 ounces) frozen mixed vegetables
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
4 tablespoons sesame oil, divided
3 packages (8.8 ounces each) ready-to-serve garden vegetable rice
1 rotisserie chicken, skin removed, shredded
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Prepare frozen vegetables according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat. Pour in eggs; cook and stir until eggs are thickened and no liquid egg remains. Remove from pan.
In same skillet, heat 2 tablespoons sesame oil and remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat. Add rice; cook and stir until rice begins to brown, 10-12 minutes.
Stir in chicken, salt and pepper. Add eggs and vegetables; heat through, breaking eggs into small pieces and stirring to combine. Drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons sesame oil.
INSTANT POT SESAME CHICKEN
1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 to 2 tablespoons sesame oil
1/4 cup honey
1/4 cup soy sauce or gluten-free tamari soy sauce
1/4 cup water
3 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
3 teaspoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons cold water
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
Hot cooked rice
Thinly sliced green onions, optional
Select saute or browning setting on a 6-qt. electric pressure cooker. Adjust for medium heat; add 1 tablespoon of sesame oil. When oil is hot, brown chicken in batches using additional oil as necessary. Press cancel. Return all to pressure cooker. In a bowl, whisk honey, soy sauce, water, garlic and pepper flakes; stir into pressure cooker. Lock lid; close pressure-release valve. Adjust to pressure-cook on high for 4 minutes.
Quick-release pressure. In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into pressure cooker. Select saute setting and adjust for low heat. Simmer, stirring constantly, until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Serve with rice. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and, if desired, green onions.
SLOW-COOKER MONGOLIAN BEEF
3/4 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
2 teaspoons minced fresh gingerroot
2 teaspoons sesame oil
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 pound beef flank steak, cut into thin strips
2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons water
2 cups hot cooked rice
5 green onions, cut into 1-inch pieces
Sesame seeds, optional
In a 4- or 5-qt. slow cooker, combine first 8 ingredients. Add beef and toss to coat. Cook, covered, on low 4-5 hours, until meat is tender.
In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and water until smooth; gradually stir into beef. Cook, covered, on high until sauce is thickened, 15-30 minutes. Serve over hot cooked rice. Sprinkle with green onions and, if desired, sesame seeds
CRISPY CRAB RANGOON
3 ounces cream cheese, softened
2 green onions, finely chopped
1/4 cup finely chopped imitation crabmeat
1 teaspoon minced garlic
16 wonton wrappers
Oil for frying
Sweet-and-sour sauce
In a small bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Stir in onions, crab and garlic.
Place about 1-1/2 teaspoons in the center of a wonton wrapper. (Keep remaining wrappers covered with a damp paper towel until ready to use.) Moisten edges with water; fold opposite corners over filling and press to seal. Repeat.
In an electric skillet, heat 1 in. of oil to 375°. Fry wontons, in batches, until golden brown, about 1 minute on each side. Drain on paper towels. Serve with sweet-and-sour sauce.
MANDARIN PORK STIR-FRY
2 cups uncooked instant rice
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 cup orange juice
1/4 cup water
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 pork tenderloin (1 pound), cut into 2-inch strips
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 package (14 ounces) frozen sugar snap peas
1 can (11 ounces) mandarin oranges, drained
Cook rice according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the cornstarch, garlic powder and ginger. Stir in orange juice until smooth. Stir in water and soy sauce; set aside.
In a large wok or skillet, stir-fry pork in oil until juices run clear; remove to a platter and keep warm. In the same skillet, stir-fry peas until tender. Return pork to skillet. Stir orange juice mixture; add to skillet. Cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Gently stir in oranges. Serve with rice.