Let’s do something different with poultry. No chicken and rice (although that is my favorite). Today, it’s other kinds of poultry, perhaps some we rarely prepare.
SAFFRON TURKEY BREAST WITH SPICED BASMATI
1 1⁄4 cups basmati rice
2 teaspoons sunflower oil
1 small red onion, finely chopped
1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
2 teaspoons black mustard seeds
1 tablespoon ground coriander
1 1⁄2 cups chicken stock
Large pinch of saffron threads
1⁄2 teaspoon ground turmeric
4 x 140g slices raw turkey breast fillet
1 cup baby spinach leaves
Coriander leaves, to serve
Cook rice in a large pan of boiling water according to packet instructions. Drain, then return the same pan to medium-low heat. Add the oil, onion, garlic, mustard seeds and ground coriander and cook, stirring, for 4-5 minutes until onion is soft.
Meanwhile, bring stock, saffron, and turmeric to the boil in a deep frypan. Add turkey and enough boiling water, if necessary, to just cover. Poach for 10 minutes over medium heat, so the liquid is just simmering, turning the fillets once. Remove the pan from the heat and stand for 5 minutes.
Add the rice, spinach and 2 tablespoons of poaching liquid to the onion mixture, season and stir to warm through for 1 minute over medium heat.
Divide rice among plates. Slice turkey fillets into thick pieces and arrange over rice. Scatter with coriander leaves and drizzle with a little of the poaching liquid.
PEKING DUCK
from allrecipes.com
1 (4 pound) whole duck, dressed
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ teaspoon ground white pepper
⅛ teaspoon ground cloves
3 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon honey
1 orange, sliced in rounds
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
5 green onions
½ cup plum jam
1 ½ teaspoons sugar
1 ½ teaspoons distilled white vinegar
¼ cup finely chopped chutney
Rinse the duck inside and out, and pat dry. Cut off tail and discard. In a small bowl, mix together the cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, white pepper and cloves. Sprinkle one teaspoon of the mixture into the cavity of the duck. Stir one tablespoon of the soy sauce into the remaining spice mixture and rub evenly over the entire outside of the bird. Cut one of the green onions in half and tuck inside the cavity. Cover and refrigerate the bird for at least 2 hours, or overnight.
Place duck breast side up on a rack in a big enough wok or pot and steam for an hour adding a little more water, if necessary, as it evaporates. Lift duck with two large spoons, and drain juices and green onion.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Place duck breast side up in a roasting pan and prick skin all over using a fork.
Roast for 30 minutes in the preheated oven. While the duck is roasting, mix together the remaining 2 tablespoons of soy sauce and honey. After 30 minutes, brush the honey mixture onto the duck and return it to the oven. Turn the heat up to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C). Roast for 5 minutes, or until the skin is richly browned. Do not allow the skin to char.
Prepare the duck sauce by mixing the plum jam with the sugar, vinegar and chutney in a small serving bowl. Chop remaining green onions and place them into a separate bowl. Place whole duck onto a serving platter and garnish with orange slices and fresh parsley. Use plum sauce and onions for dipping.
GRILLED QUAIL
4 cloves garlic, sliced
3 shallots, sliced
8 sprigs fresh thyme leaves
1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
4 semi-boneless quail
4 ounces arugula
Maple Bacon Vinaigrette, recipe follows
Maple Bacon Vinaigrette:
1⁄4 pound slab bacon, diced
1⁄2 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1⁄2 tablespoon whole-grain mustard
1⁄4 cup maple syrup
1⁄2 cup balsamic vinegar
1⁄4 tablespoon shallot, chopped
1⁄4 tablespoon garlic, minced
1 cup olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
In a medium bowl, combine the garlic, shallots, thyme, oil, and pepper. Add the quail and marinate in the refrigerator for 6 to 8 hours.
Preheat an outdoor grill to medium-high heat.
Place the marinated quail on the grill and cook for 6 to 8 minutes per side. Brush the quail with Maple Bacon Vinaigrette and grill for 2 more minutes. Place each quail on 1 ounce of arugula.
Maple Bacon Vinaigrette:
In a skillet over medium heat, cook the bacon until the fat is rendered and the bacon is crisp. Remove the bacon and set aside. In a food processor, combine the bacon fat, Dijon mustard, whole-grain mustard, syrup, vinegar, shallot, and garlic. Mix well and slowly drizzle in the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in bacon pieces.
TURKEY, AVOCADO AND CRUNCHY
NOODLE SALAD
Sunflower oil, to shallow-fry
7 ounces cooked thin egg noodles
1 teaspoon dried chilli flakes
2 teaspoons sesame oil
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
2 tablespoons peanut oil
2 cups cooked turkey meat, skin discarded, shredded
1 large avocado, sliced
1 small bunch coriander, leaves picked
1⁄4 red cabbage, shredded
8 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved
Heat a small amount of oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook the noodles, in 2 batches, for 1-2 minutes until crisp, then drain on paper towel and set aside to cool.
To make the dressing, place the chilli, sesame oil, vinegar, honey and peanut oil in a bowl and whisk to combine. Season.
Combine turkey, avocado, coriander, cabbage and tomatoes in a bowl. Break up noodles into clusters and add to the salad. Drizzle over dressing and serve immediately.
ROASTED GOOSE WITH CRISPY SKIN
One 12-pound goose, neck and giblets reserved, visible fat removed
Salt and freshly ground pepper
1⁄4 cups warm water
4 1 1⁄2 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon Tabasco
1 teaspoon potato starch dissolved in 2 tablespoons red or white wine
Beginning at the neck end, work your fingers under the goose skin, snipping any fibers and sinews with kitchen scissors; work your fingers as far down over the thighs as possible. Using a sharp knife, cut halfway through the wing and leg joints to help the bird cook evenly. Generously season the goose inside and out with salt and pepper.
Set the goose on a rack in a heavy roasting pan, breast side up. Add the neck, gizzard, heart and 4 cups of the water to the pan. Cover the goose with foil and seal the foil all around the edge of the pan. Bring the water to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and steam for 45 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool. Transfer the rack with the goose to a rimmed baking sheet and refrigerate uncovered overnight, until the skin is very dry, like parchment. Strain the pan juices and refrigerate. Bring the goose to room temperature before roasting.
Preheat the oven to 350°. In a bowl, mix the honey with the Tabasco and the remaining 1⁄4 cup of water. Return the rack to the pan and roast the goose for 1 hour, basting occasionally with the Tabasco mixture. Carefully turn the goose breast side down. Roast for about 30 minutes longer, basting occasionally. The goose is done when an instant-read thermometer inserted in the inner thigh registers 170°. Turn off the oven and let it cool to 160°. Transfer the goose to a heatproof platter, breast side up. Return the goose to the oven and let it rest for 20 minutes.
Pour off the fat in the roasting pan. Scrape the solidified fat off the refrigerated pan juices and refrigerate for another use. Add the juices to the pan and bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits on the bottom. Pour the juices into a small saucepan. Stir in the potato starch slurry and simmer, stirring, until slightly thickened, about 1 minute. Season the jus with salt and pepper and strain it into a gravy boat. Carve the goose and pass the jus at the table.
