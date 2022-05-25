Imagine a day set aside for the wonderful world of cheeses. From a basic cheddar to the exotic Roquefort, today is that day: It’s National Cheese Day.
I know people who won’t touch cheese and I know those who add it to everything.
I’m a middle-of-the-road cheese person. I like it very much, but I don’t think it’s appropriate for every dish. But that’s the beauty of food; you can make it the way you like it.
My research shows mozzarella is the most popular cheese in the world and in the United States. I expect our consumption of pizza is responsible for that. I’ve also found data indicating cheddar is the most popular cheese in the United States.
Blue cheese is the least favorite in our country, followed by limburger, goat cheese, American and Swiss.
The best way to celebrate National Cheese Day is, of course, to eat cheese, and what type you eat is your choice.
If you like cheese as an ingredient, here are some possibilities.
CHEESE GOUGERES
from thekitchn.com
1 cup water
8 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into several pieces
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon ground mustard (optional)
1 cup all-purpose flour
4 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 1/2 cups grated cheese (6 ounces), such as Gruyere or Parmesan
Heat the oven: Arrange 2 racks to divide the oven into thirds and heat to 450°F. Line 2 baking sheets with silicone baking mats or parchment paper; set aside.
Boil the water, butter, and salt: Place the water, butter, salt, and mustard if using in a 2- to 4-quart saucepan and bring to a rolling boil over medium-high heat, stirring to melt the butter.
Add the flour: Remove the pan from heat and add the flour all at once. Stir vigorously with a wooden spoon until the mixture comes together and resembles mashed potatoes.
Cook the dough: Return the pan to medium-low heat and stir for 3 to 5 minutes to dry out the dough. The dough is ready when it smells nutty, glistens, and is thick enough to hold a spoon upright. A film of starch on the bottom of the pan is normal.
Cool the dough: Transfer the dough to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. (Alternatively, use an electric hand mixer or beat by hand with a stiff spatula.) Beat the dough on medium-low speed until it stops steaming and is just warm to the touch, about 1 minute.
Add the eggs and cheese: Continue beating and add the eggs in 4 additions. Wait for each addition to be absorbed and for the dough to smooth out before adding the next. Scrape down the sides of the bowl if needed between additions. In the end, the dough should come together in a very smooth, creamy batter. Beat in the cheese.
Scoop out the gougères: Scoop rounded tablespoons of dough onto the baking sheets, spacing the about 1-inch apart.
Bake the gougères at high heat: Bake for 5 minutes.
Reduce the oven temperature: Reduce the heat to 350°F. Bake until puffed, deep golden-brown, and dry to the touch (the cheese may still be bubbling a bit), rotating the sheets between racks and from front to back halfway through baking, 20 to 25 minutes more. The finished gougères will feel light and hollow when picked up.
Cool: Transfer the baking sheets to a cooling rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
PIZZA MARGHERITA GRILLED CHEESE
from cookingforkeeps.com
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 large garlic clove minced
2 tsp. tomato paste
14.5 ounces diced fire-roasted canned tomatoes
1/4 teaspoons salt
1 tablespoon sugar
16 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese sliced
1 cup basil leaves
8 slices sourdough bread
3 tablespoons butter melted
In a small sauce pan, heat olive oil and garlic over a medium heat. Saute until softened, about 1 minute. Add tomato paste, stir to combine. Cook for one minute. Add tomatoes, salt and sugar, whisk until tomato paste is fully incorporated.Simmer for 8-10 minutes until thickened. Set aside.
Heat a large cast-iron skillet or griddle to a medium heat.
Spread about 2 tablespoons of sauce on each slice of bread. Top with four ounces of slices of cheese. Top with 4-5 leaves of basil.
Drizzle with a little bit of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Place the other two pieces of bread, sauce side down on cheese and basil. Brush tops with butter. Season with a bit of salt and pepper.
Place sandwich butter-side down in a skillet heat to medium (work in batches if needed), brush other side with butter. Cook until golden brown and crispy on each side and the cheese is melted. (If you are having a hard time getting the cheese to melt, pop into a 350 degree oven for a few minutes.
PUB CHEESE
from howsweeteats.com
6 ounces amber or brown ale at room temperature
8 ounces mild cheddar freshly grated
8 ounces sharp cheddar freshly grated
2 garlic cloves minced
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon ground mustard
1 teaspoon hot sauce
pinch of salt and pepper
2 teaspoons freshly snipped chives
For serving:
crackers
pita chips
pretzels
veggie sticks
The first step is to flatten the beer! Remove as much of the carbonation as possible. Add the beer to a bowl and whisk it well – off and on for 5 to 10 minutes. Set it aside.
Place the cheeses and garlic in a food processor and pulse until it’s in coarse crumbs. Add the Worcestershire, mustard, hot sauce and salt and blend until combined. With the processor on, slowly stream in the beer until the mixture is smooth, about 5 full minutes. The cheese will look mousse-like. Scoop it into a bowl, top it with the chives and serve!
SOFTBATCH CREAM CHEESE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
from aveiecooks.com
1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
1/4 cup cream cheese, softened
3/4 cup light brown sugar, packed
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons cornstarch
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt, optional and to taste
2 1/4 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips or chunks
To the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the butter, cream cheese (measure it by smooshing it into a 1/4-cup measure), sugars, egg, vanilla, and beat on medium-high speed until well-creamed, light and fluffy, about 5 minutes (or use an electric hand mixer and beat for at least 7 minutes).
Stop, scrape down the sides of the bowl, and add the flour, cornstarch, baking soda, optional salt, and mix until just combined, about 1 minute.
Add chocolate chips and chunks, and beat momentarily to incorporate, or fold in by hand.
Using a medium 2-inch cookie scoop, form heaping mounds (I made 28). Place mounds on a large plate, flatten mounds slightly with your palm, cover with plasticwrap, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or up to 5 days, before baking. Do not bake with warm dough because cookies will spread and bake thinner and flatter.
Preheat oven to 350F, spray a baking sheet with ooking spray and place mounds on baking sheet, spaced at least 2 inches apart.
Bake for 8 to 9 minutes, or until edges have set and tops are just beginning to set, even if slightly undercooked, pale and glossy in the center. Do not bake longer than 10 minutes as cookies will firm up as they cool.
Allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing and transferring to a rack to finish cooling.
HOMEMADE VELVEETA CHEESE
from browneyedbaker.com
¼ ounce packet unflavored gelatin
6 tablespoons dry milk powder
1 cup boiling water
16 ounces mild cheddar cheese, shredded
Line a small loaf pan with plastic wrap, covering all sides and leaving excess to hang over the sides.
Place the unflavored gelatin and dry milk powder in a blender or food processor (I used my blender). Pour the boiling water over top and immediately pulse to combine. Add the cheddar cheese and puree the mixture until smooth.
Immediately pour and scrape the cheese mixture into the prepared loaf pan, smoothing it into an even layer with a spatula. Fold the excess plastic wrap over the cheese, pressing it against the surface of the cheese, ensuring that it is completely covered. Refrigerate for at least 12 hours, until set. The cheese will keep in the refrigerator, tightly wrapped in plastic wrap, for up to 1 month.