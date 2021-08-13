If it’s too hot to bake but you’d like to have some sweet, homemade goodness, a no-bake pie is right up your alley.
NO-BAKE PEANUT BUTTER PIE
from allrecipes.com
1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese
1½ cups confectioners' sugar
1 cup peanut butter
1 cup milk
1 (16 ounce) package frozen whipped topping, thawed
2 (9 inch) prepared graham cracker crusts
Beat together cream cheese and confectioners' sugar. Mix in peanut butter and milk. Beat until smooth. Fold in whipped topping.
Spoon into two 9 inch graham cracker pie shells; cover, and freeze until firm.
NO-BAKE LEMON PIE
from momontimeout.com
Graham Cracker Crust
11⁄2 cups graham cracker crumbs
1⁄3 cup granulated sugar
6 tablespoons unsalted butter melted
Lemon Cheesecake Filling
8 oz cream cheese room temperature
3.5 oz instant lemon pudding mix
1½ cups whole milk
1 tablespoon lemon zest
Whipped Cream Topping
1 cup heavy cream cold
2 tablespoons powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon lemon zest
lemon zest and slices, raspberries and mint to garnish pie
Graham Cracker Crust
Lightly spray a 8-by-91⁄2-inch pie pan with cooking spray. Set aside.
Mix graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and butter in a small bowl. Press the crumb mixture into the prepared pie pan. Use the bottom of a measuring cup to really press the crust down. Chill pie crust for at least 30 minutes before filling.
Lemon Cheesecake Filling
In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth.
Add pudding mix and beat well until creamy and combined.
Add cold milk, beating in increments until creamy, thick and smooth. (Take short breaks between your mixing, 2 to 3 times, to allow the pudding to thicken.)
Beat in lemon zest. Pour mixture into prepared pie shell.
Chill for at least 3 hours. The pie will set up firmly during this time.
Whipped Cream
In a large cold bowl, whip heavy whipping cream until soft peaks form. Add in sugar and extract and continue whipping until stiff peaks form.
Spread whipped cream on top of chilled pie.
Top with additional lemon zest.
Garnish with lemons, mint, and raspberries before serving, if desired.
WATERGATE SALAD PIE
from crazyforcrust.com
1 3.4 ounces box instant pistachio pudding mix
1 20 ounce can crushed pineapple in juice
1 8 ounce container Cool Whip
2 cups mini marshmallows
1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
1 9-inch Graham Cracker Pie Crust (from scratch or store bought)
Add pudding mix, pineapple and juice, and Cool Whip to a large bowl. Stir to combine. Stir in marshmallows and nuts.
Place filling in prepared pie crust. Chill at least 2 hours before serving. Serve garnished with whipped cream and a cherry.
Store in refrigerator for up to 3 days.
PEACH DIVINITY
ICEBOX PIE
from southernliving.com
3 large eggs
3⁄4 cup sugar
4 teaspoons unflavored gelatin
1⁄4 cup boiling water
1 cup peach preserves
Pinch of kosher salt
1 cup heavy cream
Gingersnap Crust, baked
2 medium peaches, thinly sliced
Sweetened Whipped Cream
Garnish: fresh mint leaves, peach slices
Pour water to a depth of 11⁄2 inches into a 31⁄2-qt. saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer. Whisk together eggs and sugar in a 21⁄2-qt. glass bowl. Place bowl over simmering water, and cook, whisking constantly, 5 to 6 minutes or until mixture becomes slightly thick and sugar dissolves. Remove from heat.
Place gelatin in a small bowl, and gradually add 1⁄4 cup boiling water, whisking constantly until gelatin is completely dissolved.
Beat egg mixture at high speed with a handheld electric mixer 8 to 10 minutes or until ribbons form on surface of mixture when beater is lifted. Add gelatin mixture, and beat 1 minute. Fold in peach preserves and salt.
Beat heavy cream in a medium bowl at medium-high speed 2 to 3 minutes or until soft peaks form. Fold one-third of whipped cream into egg-and-preserves mixture; gently fold in remaining whipped cream.
Spoon filling into baked crust; arrange peach slices over filling. Cover with plastic wrap, and freeze 2 hours. Dollop with Sweetened Whipped Cream just before serving.
Tip: When beating the egg mixture, stop the mixer occasionally, and lift the beater. If drips form ribbons that hold shape for 1 to 2 seconds on surface of mixture, you're ready to add the gelatin.
GLUTEN-FREE: NO-BAKE PINEAPPLE CREAM CHEESE PIE
CRUST:
Use a pre-made crust or make your own homemade crust by combining 11⁄3 cups graham cracker crumbs (GF Option: use gluten-free graham cracker crumbs) + 3 Tablespoons granulated sugar + 3 Tablespoons butter, melted.
FILLING:
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
4 Tablespoons granulated sugar
1 cup heavy whipping cream, whipped
1 can (16 ounces) unsweetened crushed pineapple, well-drained
To make a homemade graham cracker crust combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and butter; press onto the bottom and up the sides of an ungreased 9-inch pie pan. Refrigerate while preparing the filling.
In a medium-size bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Fold in whipped cream and pineapple. Spoon into crust. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours or until firm.
Slice and serve.
CHOCOLATE ICEBOX PIE
from myrecipes.com
⅔ cup sugar
¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
Dash of salt
2 (1-ounce) squares unsweetened chocolate, melted
1 (13-ounce) can evaporated milk
1 cup water
2 egg yolks, slightly beaten
2 cups miniature marshmallows
¼ cup butter or margarine
1 (9-inch) graham cracker piecrust
Whipped cream (optional)
1 tablespoon finely chopped pecans (optional)
Combine sugar, flour, and salt in a heavy saucepan. Mix well to remove lumps. Add chocolate; stir well. Gradually add milk, stirring constantly, to prevent lumps from forming. Add water and egg yolks; stir well.
Cook over low heat 15 minutes or until thickened, stirring frequently. Remove from heat, and stir in marshmallows and butter. Cool slightly. Pour filling into piecrust. Chill 4 hours or until firm. Garnish with whipped cream and pecans, if desired.
