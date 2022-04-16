Considered a spring vegetable, carrots are more flexible than you think. I grew up eating celery and carrot sticks with lunch, but they can hold their own as anything from crudites to dessert. Check it out!
PARMESAN ROASTED CARROTS
from dafedelites.com
2 pounds carrots, washed and halved
1⁄4 cup olive oil
4 large cloves garlic, minced (or 1 tablespoon minced garlic)
1⁄4 cup grated parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons bread crumbs (Panko is good)
Salt and pepper, to taste
Fresh chopped parsley, optional
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease or spray a baking sheet with cooking oil spray.
Arrange carrots on baking sheet. Add the olive oil, garlic, parmesan, bread crumbs, salt and pepper. Toss all ingredients together to completely coat the carrots. Spread out and bake for 20-25 minutes or until tender. Toss with a spatula half way through.
Remove from oven and serve immediately. Top with fresh parsley if desired.
BLACKENED CARROTS
from foodandwine.com
2 teaspoons sweet paprika
2 teaspoons dried oregano
1 teaspoon cayenne
1 teaspoon garlic powder
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
11⁄4 pounds medium carrots, halved lengthwise
2 tablespoons canola oil
Kosher salt
Pepper
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a small bowl, whisk the paprika with the oregano, cayenne and garlic powder. Spread on a rimmed baking sheet and toast in the oven for 2 minutes, until the spices are fragrant.
Put the butter in a shallow bowl. Dip the cut side of each carrot in the butter and then coat in the spice mixture, pressing to help the spices adhere; transfer to a plate.
In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the canola oil until shimmering. Working in batches if necessary, add the carrots cut side down in a single layer and season with salt and pepper. Cook over high heat until blackened on the bottom, about 2 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast for 12 to 15 minutes, until the carrots are just tender.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the vinegar and honey. Whisk in the olive oil, then season with salt and pepper. Transfer the carrots to a platter and drizzle with the vinaigrette.
PARSNIP
AND CARROT SOUP
from foodandwine.com
12 thin slices from a baguette
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1 small garlic clove, peeled
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
4 medium parsnips (about 1 pound), peeled and diced
4 medium carrots (about 1 pound), diced
1 medium leek, white and tender green, thinly sliced
5 cups chicken stock or canned low-sodium broth
1 bay leaf
Salt and freshly ground pepper
1⁄2 cup small pasta
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
Brush both sides of the bread with the butter and toast until golden. Lightly rub 1 side of the croutons with the garlic clove.
Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add the parsnips and carrots and cook over moderately high heat until golden, about 10 minutes. Stir in the leek, then add the stock and bay leaf. Season with salt and pepper, cover and bring to a boil. Cook over low heat until the vegetables are soft, about 13 minutes.
Meanwhile, cook the pasta in boiling salted water until not quite al dente, about 8 minutes; drain. Add to the soup, cover and cook until al dente, about 3 minutes. Discard the bay leaf. Stir in the parsley and serve with the garlic croutons.
CARROT-ALMOND SNACK CAKE WITH CREAM CHEESE FROSTING
from foodandwine.com
2 cups almond flour
1⁄2 cup all-purpose flour or gluten-free all-purpose flour
21⁄2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
3⁄4 teaspoon baking soda
1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt
2 large eggs
1⁄2 cup buttermilk
1⁄2 cup honey
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
11⁄2 cups shredded carrots (about 2 large carrots)
3⁄4 cup coarsely chopped toasted pecans, divided
FROSTING
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1⁄4 cup unsalted butter, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1⁄8 teaspoon kosher salt
11⁄2 cups powdered sugar
Make the cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-inch square metal baking pan with parchment paper, allowing paper to overhang about 2 inches.
Whisk together flours, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl. Make a well in center of mixture; crack in eggs, and whisk to beat. Add buttermilk, honey, and vanilla; whisk until well blended. Fold in carrots and 1⁄2 cup pecans. Spoon mixture into prepared baking pan.
Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick comes out with a few moist crumbs clinging, 25 to 27 minutes. Let cool in pan on a wire rack 5 minutes. Remove cake from panusing parchment as handles, and let cool on rack to room temperature, about 1 hour.
Make the frosting: Combine cream cheese and butter in a large bowl; beat with a handheld mixer on medium speed until fluffy, about 1 minute. Add vanilla and salt; beat just until combined. Add powdered sugar; beat on low speed until just combined; increase speed to medium, and beat until smooth. Spread frosting over cake. Sprinkle with remaining 1⁄4 cup pecans. Store in refrigerator for up to 1 week.
SMOKY CARROT DIP
from bonappetit.com
½ cup skin-on almonds
2 pounds carrots, trimmed, peeled
2 Tbsp. plus ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil; plus more
2½ tsp. kosher salt, divided, plus more
2 garlic cloves
½ cup canned chickpeas
3 Tbsp. (or more) fresh lemon juice
1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
¾ tsp. hot smoked Spanish paprika
½ cup coarsely chopped parsley, plus leaves for serving
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Toast almonds on a rimmed baking sheet, tossing halfway through, until slightly darkened and fragrant, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool; set aside.
Cut any thick carrots in half lengthwise, then slice all carrots crosswise into 4 pieces. Toss on a parchment-lined baking sheet with 2 Tbsp. oil and 1 tsp. salt. Spread carrots out evenly on baking sheet and roast, stirring once or twice, until very tender and starting to shrivel and brown (but not char), about 1 hour.
Transfer carrots to a food processor; add garlic, chickpeas, lemon juice, pepper, paprika, chopped parsley, ½ cup oil, 1½ tsp. salt, and reserved almonds. Process, adding more oil as needed, until mixture is almost completely smooth. Taste dip and add more lemon juice and/or salt if needed.
Transfer dip to a small bowl, drizzle with more oil, and top with parsley leaves.
