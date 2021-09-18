Never would I have dreamed the difficulty “Jeopardy!” would have finding a new host. Not that I wanted them to rush. Alex Trebek was iconic and careful consideration is needed to find someone to follow him up.
After weeks of auditions — allowing hopefuls to host the show — a decision was reached: Executive Producer Mike Richards was chosen as host, with actress Mayim Bialik of “Blossom” and “The Big Bang Theory” fame hosting prime time specials.
But Richards stepped down after reports of him discriminating against models who appeared on “The Price Is Right” when he was the show’s executive producer and alleged offensive comments he made while hosting the podcast “The Randumb Show” in 2013 and 2014.
Instead of elevating Bialik to permanent host, major “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings will share hosting duties until Sony executives can make a decision.
Of course, Bialik has her own TV show, so maybe she would have a scheduling conflict.
Pick one, already, Sony!
This is the fourth time I’ve written this column because the news keeps changing. I’m getting tired of writing and rewriting about this topic. There’s already too much uncertainty in the world, Sony. Just make a decision and stick with it.
Despite my affection for Aaron Rodgers, he’s not a good choice as host. His voice is too soft and sweet to be commanding, which is has to be to some degree. The host needs to show some leadership. The host has to be able to say, “Correct!” or “No, sorry” clearly and firmly. I mean, he would be perfect as a dinner date or an escort to a gala, or even as a construction worker or pool boy, but not host of “Jeopardy!”
My vote is for Bialik, whether that’s what she wants or not.
I realize I’m in the minority in disliking Ken Jennings. Immensely. I can’s help it. I don’t like winners; I like underdogs. I didn’t like when the show removed the maximum number of games that could be won by one person. I want more people to have the chance to win. Spread it around, I say.
I have supported Bialik as host once I saw her perform.
Bialik expressed her enthusiasm for the show in a way that excited viewers. It was fun watching someone else enjoy her job.
She also kept the action moving and was able to read the answers clearly and without “flubbing up.”
Most of all, I’d like to see a woman host the show. I’d also like to see more women make it to the championship level. Maybe Bialik could be an inspiration.
