Jimmy Buffet, Key West’s most famous resident —- and proponent —- wrote a song called “Boat Drinks.”
But I wondered what exactly a boat drink is. The definition I found said it's any drink that can be easily prepared on a boat. That’s dumb. You can make any drink on a boat, as long as that boat has a full kitchen.
But I believe a boat drink is one that would taste cool and refereshing and light on a hot summer day, so that's what we’re going to look at today.
BOAT DRINK
Yep, that’s the name of this one. It can be found on allrecipes.com. The contributor said: “I had something similar at a local Mexican restaurant and recreated it to the best of my knowledge at home. I figured if I had to recreate it, I could name it whatever I want, that’s how I got the name!”
1 (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger good quality silver tequila
½ (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger melon liqueur (such as Midori®)
¼ (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger triple sec
½ (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger sour mix
1 splash grenadine syrup
1 splash lime juice
1 (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger orange juice, or to taste
1 maraschino cherry for garnish
1 wedge orange for garnish
Fill a margarita glass with crushed ice. Pour tequila, melon liqueur, and triple sec into the glass. Top with sour mix, grenadine, lime juice, and orange juice. Garnish with the cherry and a wedge of orange.
MAI TAI
from boatbooking.com
This recipe didn't come with amounts, so I guess it depends on how strong you want it.
Original version:
White rum,
Lime juice
Orange curacao
Orgeat syrup.
The pineapple version
White rum
Triple sec
Lime juice
Pineapple juice
Orange juice with a dash of grenadine to finish.
Shake well with ice and top each version with dark rum.
MALIBU SUNSET
from averiecooks.com
ice cubes
3 to 4 ounces pineapple-orange juice (I use a blend rather than purchasing separate juices)
2 ounces Malibu Coconut Rum
grenadine, drizzled
maraschino cherries, for garnishing
pineapple and/or orange slices, for garnishing
Add ice to glass.
Add juice, Malibu, and stir.
Drizzle in grenadine.
Garnish with cherries, pineapple, and/or orange slices.
Serve immediately.
SEA BREEZE
from liquor.com
1 1⁄2 ounces vodka
3 ounces cranberry juice
1 1⁄2 ounces grapefruit juice, freshly squeezed
Garnish: lime wheel
Add the vodka, cranberry juice and grapefruit juice into a highball glass with ice and stir.
Garnish with a lime wheel.
FRESH PEACH BELLINI
from cookieandkate.com
4 medium ripe peaches (1 ½ pounds), plus a few peach slices for garnish if desired
1 bottle Prosecco, chilled
First, make peach purée: Peel your peaches, slice them in half, and remove the pits. Place the halved peaches in a blender or food processor, and blend until the purée is completely smooth. Peach purée is best served chilled, so place it in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to cool.
When you’re ready to serve, pour 2 ounces (¼ cup) chilled peach purée into a Champagne flute. Pour in some chilled Prosecco, being careful not to overflow the glass. Gently stir with a spoon to combine.
Top off the drink with another splash of Prosecco and garnish with a peach slice, if desired. Serve at once!
SEA FOAM
from tipsybartender.com
1 oz. Coconut Rum
1⁄2 oz. Triple Sec
1⁄4 oz. Banana Liqueur
1 oz. Hpnotiq
Dash Cream of Coconut
Top with Mountain Dew
In a shaking glass with ice, combine Hpnotiq, coconut rum, triple sec, banana liqueur, and cream of coconut. Shake well.
Strain mix into a glass and top with mountain dew.
CLASSIC MIMOSA
from allrecipes.com
¾ cup champagne, chilled
¼ cup orange juice
Mix three parts of your favorite sparkling white to one part of your favorite orange juice.
CARRIBEAN RUM PUNCH
from lemonsforlulu.com
1 cup of orange juice
1 cup of pineapple juice
1⁄4 cup lime juice
1⁄4 cup rum
1⁄4 cup dark rum
1⁄2 cup of grenadine
In a pitcher, combine the juices, the rum, and the grenadine. Stir. Pour into ice-filled glasses and serve with an orange slice and maraschino cherries.
THE BUSHWACKER
from thespruceeats.com
1 cup ice
1 ounce dark rum
1 ounce coffee liqueur
1 ounce dark crème de cacao
2 ounces cream of coconut
2 ounces milk
In a blender, add the ice and all of the liquid ingredients. Blend until smooth.
Blend all the ingredients
Pour into a chilled hurricane glass. Serve and enjoy.
COCONUT MARTINI
from thespruceeats.com
1 1⁄2 ounces vanilla vodka
1 ounce coconut rum
1⁄2 ounce cream of coconut
1 splash pineapple juice
Coconut flakes, for garnish
Pineapple wedge, for garnish
In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, pour the vodka, rum, cream of coconut, and pineapple juice.
Shake well. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and/or coconut flakes. Serve and enjoy.
JUNGLE BIRD
from thespruceeats.com
1 1⁄2 ounces dark rum
3⁄4 ounce Campari
1⁄2 ounce simple syrup
1 1⁄2 ounces pineapple juice
1⁄2 ounce lime juice (fresh)
Garnish: pineapple wedge and leaves
Garnish: maraschino cherry
In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, pour the rum, Campari, simple syrup, and pineapple and lime juices. Shake vigorously.
Strain into an old-fashioned glass with a single large ice cube.
Garnish with a pineapple wedge adorned with a cherry and pineapple leaves to look like a jungle bird.
(606) 326-2661 |