Jimmy Buffet, Key West’s most famous resident —- and proponent —- wrote a song called “Boat Drinks.”

But I wondered what exactly a boat drink is. The definition I found said it's any drink that can be easily prepared on a boat. That’s dumb. You can make any drink on a boat, as long as that boat has a full kitchen.

But I believe a boat drink is one that would taste cool and refereshing and light on a hot summer day, so that's what we’re going to look at today.

BOAT DRINK

Yep, that’s the name of this one. It can be found on allrecipes.com. The contributor said: “I had something similar at a local Mexican restaurant and recreated it to the best of my knowledge at home. I figured if I had to recreate it, I could name it whatever I want, that’s how I got the name!”

1 (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger good quality silver tequila

½ (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger melon liqueur (such as Midori®)

¼ (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger triple sec

½ (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger sour mix

1 splash grenadine syrup

1 splash lime juice

1 (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger orange juice, or to taste

1 maraschino cherry for garnish

1 wedge orange for garnish

Fill a margarita glass with crushed ice. Pour tequila, melon liqueur, and triple sec into the glass. Top with sour mix, grenadine, lime juice, and orange juice. Garnish with the cherry and a wedge of orange.

MAI TAI

from boatbooking.com

This recipe didn't come with amounts, so I guess it depends on how strong you want it.

Original version:

White rum,

Lime juice

Orange curacao

Orgeat syrup.

The pineapple version

White rum

Triple sec

Lime juice

Pineapple juice

Orange juice with a dash of grenadine to finish.

Shake well with ice and top each version with dark rum.

MALIBU SUNSET

from averiecooks.com

ice cubes

3 to 4 ounces pineapple-orange juice (I use a blend rather than purchasing separate juices)

2 ounces Malibu Coconut Rum

grenadine, drizzled

maraschino cherries, for garnishing

pineapple and/or orange slices, for garnishing

Add ice to glass.

Add juice, Malibu, and stir.

Drizzle in grenadine.

Garnish with cherries, pineapple, and/or orange slices.

Serve immediately.

SEA BREEZE

from liquor.com

1 1⁄2 ounces vodka

3 ounces cranberry juice

1 1⁄2 ounces grapefruit juice, freshly squeezed

Garnish: lime wheel

Add the vodka, cranberry juice and grapefruit juice into a highball glass with ice and stir.

Garnish with a lime wheel.

FRESH PEACH BELLINI

from cookieandkate.com

4 medium ripe peaches (1 ½ pounds), plus a few peach slices for garnish if desired

1 bottle Prosecco, chilled

First, make peach purée: Peel your peaches, slice them in half, and remove the pits. Place the halved peaches in a blender or food processor, and blend until the purée is completely smooth. Peach purée is best served chilled, so place it in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to cool.

When you’re ready to serve, pour 2 ounces (¼ cup) chilled peach purée into a Champagne flute. Pour in some chilled Prosecco, being careful not to overflow the glass. Gently stir with a spoon to combine.

Top off the drink with another splash of Prosecco and garnish with a peach slice, if desired. Serve at once!

SEA FOAM

from tipsybartender.com

1 oz. Coconut Rum

1⁄2 oz. Triple Sec

1⁄4 oz. Banana Liqueur

1 oz. Hpnotiq

Dash Cream of Coconut

Top with Mountain Dew

In a shaking glass with ice, combine Hpnotiq, coconut rum, triple sec, banana liqueur, and cream of coconut. Shake well.

Strain mix into a glass and top with mountain dew.

CLASSIC MIMOSA

from allrecipes.com

¾ cup champagne, chilled

¼ cup orange juice

Mix three parts of your favorite sparkling white to one part of your favorite orange juice.

CARRIBEAN RUM PUNCH

from lemonsforlulu.com

1 cup of orange juice

1 cup of pineapple juice

1⁄4 cup lime juice

1⁄4 cup rum

1⁄4 cup dark rum

1⁄2 cup of grenadine

In a pitcher, combine the juices, the rum, and the grenadine. Stir. Pour into ice-filled glasses and serve with an orange slice and maraschino cherries.

THE BUSHWACKER

from thespruceeats.com

1 cup ice

1 ounce dark rum

1 ounce coffee liqueur

1 ounce dark crème de cacao

2 ounces cream of coconut

2 ounces milk

In a blender, add the ice and all of the liquid ingredients. Blend until smooth.

Blend all the ingredients

Pour into a chilled hurricane glass. Serve and enjoy.

COCONUT MARTINI

from thespruceeats.com

1 1⁄2 ounces vanilla vodka

1 ounce coconut rum

1⁄2 ounce cream of coconut

1 splash pineapple juice

Coconut flakes, for garnish

Pineapple wedge, for garnish

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, pour the vodka, rum, cream of coconut, and pineapple juice.

Shake well.  Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and/or coconut flakes. Serve and enjoy.

JUNGLE BIRD

from thespruceeats.com

1 1⁄2 ounces dark rum

3⁄4 ounce Campari

1⁄2 ounce simple syrup

1 1⁄2 ounces pineapple juice

1⁄2 ounce lime juice (fresh)

Garnish: pineapple wedge and leaves

Garnish: maraschino cherry

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, pour the rum, Campari, simple syrup, and pineapple and lime juices. Shake vigorously.

Strain into an old-fashioned glass with a single large ice cube.

Garnish with a pineapple wedge adorned with a cherry and pineapple leaves to look like a jungle bird.

