Children in the 1960s and ’70s enjoyed going to the grocery store with their mothers because toys could be involved.
Grocery stores where I grew up had at least one rack of cheap toys and hope sprang eternal that your mom might let you buy one (meaning, she might be you one).
There were cap guns, dolls (no Barbies, though), plastic animals, yo-yos, kites, marbles, jacks, Klackers (remember those dangerous things?), cars and trucks, army men, miniature pinball machines, balsa wood gliders, the ever-popular Silly Putty and, my favorite, bubbles.
I suppose most companies that produced small, cheap toys made bubbles, which is mostly watered-down dishwashing liquid that comes in a bottle with a “wand” you can blow at the soapy water through and make bubbles.
My mother made me blow bubbles outdoors, which was OK by me because I liked to watch them get carried away on the wind instead of falling to the floor to disentigrate. Of course, if there's a dog around, it's great wherever you are because you can watch the dog pop the bubbles with its mouth.
I had no idea I could have had a career as a bubble artist.
After serving time in the military and then serving time in jail, Californian Kurth Reis emerged as a different person, a person who created himself as a bubble performance artist.
He started when his girlfriend gave him a bubble-making gun last year for Easter. The pandemic was happening, so it seems like a great gift for self-entertainment. When the battery died, he rewired the gun, giving it the power to shoot out 1,000 bubbles a minute. With a little more reconfiguring, he was able to produce giant bubbles the size of a compact car.
He quit his full-time job and committed to life as a bubble artist performing for visitors to Alcatraz Island and making as much as $150 in tips a day. Reis has conconcted his own bubble solution and has so much experience he knows the best weather conditions for bubble making.
His bubble building has turned his life from on the fringes to on the forefront.
“I don’t ever look back,” Reis said. “I can’t save the world. I’m not trying to. Just trying to put a smile on somebody’s face by doing some bubbles.”
Not that I could have created and entertained with bubbles, but at least there is someone who can and does, and that puts a smile on my face, too.
