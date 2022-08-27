Every year about this time, I like to write about packing lunch for school. It’s difficult to keep a sack lunch enticing, so I think we could use new ideas every year.
They’re not just for elementary school children. Students of all ages and those in the work force might need to bring their lunch. Adapt these ideas as you see fit.
BACK-TO-SCHOOL TURKEY ROLLUPS
from aheadofthyme.com
2 tablespoons ketchup
1 tablespoon relish
4 large flour tortillas or sandwich wraps
½ lb. cracked pepper turkey, thinly sliced
1 cup packed fresh baby spinach
¼ lb. provolone or cheddar cheese
¼ cup cherry tomatoes, chopped
4 teaspoons olive oil, divided
1 teaspoon salt, divided
ground black pepper
In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, ketchup, and relish, then stir to combine. Lay out each tortilla or wrap on a cutting board, then spread about 1 heaping tablespoon of sauce on each, leaving the top 1” of each round empty.
Layer sliced turkey, spinach, cheese, and chopped tomatoes on each tortilla or wrap. Drizzle each with about 1 teaspoon olive oil, ¼ teaspoon salt (or to taste), and a pinch of black pepper.
Carefully roll each up beginning at the bottom, then slice into ¼-inch thick pinwheels. Secure any loose pieces with toothpicks as needed. Keep refrigerated, then serve cool or at room temperature.
ITALIAN PASTA SALAD
from aheadofthyme.com
½ lb. pasta, uncooked
3 oz. salami (about 80 grams)
1½ cups grape tomatoes (1 pint), halved
½ green bell pepper, chopped
½ red bell pepper, chopped
¼ cup red onion, chopped
½ cup kalamata black olives, halved
4 oz. bocconcini mozzarella balls, halved
1½ tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped
½ cup Italian dressing, homemade or store-bought
Parmesan cheese, grated (optional, for serving)
Bring a medium pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook until al dente, about 8-10 minutes or according to package instructions. Drain and rinse pasta under cold water to stop the cooking process and to cool the pasta down.
Transfer the pasta to a large mixing bowl or serving bowl. If not assembling the salad immediately, add some olive oil and toss together to prevent the pasta from sticking together. Otherwise, add remaining ingredients. Pour Italian salad dressing on top, and toss to combine.
You can serve immediately with Parmesan on top, or cover the bowl tightly with plastic cling wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. This will allow all the flavours to infuse into each other. When ready to serve, give the salad a good toss and add a little more dressing, if desired.
NO-BAKE PROTEIN BREAKFAST ENERGY BITES
from aheadofthyme.com
½ cup natural peanut butter (or other nut butter)
½ cup old-fashioned rolled oats
1 tablespoon protein powder, chocolate or vanilla
½ tablespoon chia seeds
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ cup cashews, roasted
¼ cup slivered almonds
2 tablespoons shaved chocolate or chocolate chips, semi-sweet
In a large mixing bowl, combine peanut butter (or nut butter), oats, protein powder, chia seeds, and vanilla extract.
Place cashews and slivered almonds into the bowl of a food processor, then blend until finely ground, about 1 minute. Add to peanut butter mixture, then stir using a rubber spatula until well combined.
Fold in shaved chocolate or chocolate chips. You may need to use your hands to combine it all together. If so, wet your hands slightly first to prevent sticking.
Let mixture cool in the refrigerator for about 20 minutes. Then use your hands to roll out into 12 small bite-size balls. Store in an airtight container.
VEGAN HUMMUS WRAP
from aheadofthyme.com
1 wheat tortilla
½ cup hummus (or more as desired)
1 mini cucumber, sliced lengthwise
½ tomato, sliced
½ small avocado, sliced
1 cup mixed salad blend, baby spinach and mixed greens
1-2 tablespoons fresh alfalfa or microgreens (optional)
salt and pepper (to taste)
Spread the hummus into a long rectangular shape down the centre of the tortilla wrap.
Next, layer the sliced cucumber, tomato, and avocado on top.
Top up with mixed greens and alfalfa or microgreens (if using).
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Wrap the tortilla into a burrito shape and fold in the sides. Then, cut it in the middle and serve.
CRUNCHY EGG SALAD
from hipfoodiemom.com
3 hard boiled eggs, peeled and chopped
2 tablespoons mayonnaise + more if needed
1/2 to 1 tablespoon dijon mustard
1 celery stalk, diced
1/2 tablespoon red onion, finely diced (optional)
1/4 cup apple, diced (Granny Smith or Gala are good)
salt to taste
Using a medium sized mixing bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix together. Spread on bread slices or enjoy with crackers.
GREEN GODDESS TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
from epicurious.com
1/4 cup basil leaves
1/4 cup parsley leaves with tender stems
1/4 cup tarragon leaves
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup sour cream
1 tsp. finely grated lemon zest
2 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. fresh lemon juice
2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
1 (5-oz.) can tuna in water, drained
1 celery stalk, finely chopped
1 small shallot, finely chopped
1 garlic clove, finely grated
Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper
1/2 cup coarsely chopped mixed tender herbs (such as celery leaves, basil, parsley, and/or dill)
2 English muffins, split, lightly toasted
Purée basil, parsley, tarragon, mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon zest, 2 Tbsp. lemon juice, and 2 Tbsp. oil in a blender until very smooth and pale green. Transfer dressing to a medium bowl and add tuna. Using a fork, break up tuna and incorporate into dressing. Mix in celery, shallot, and garlic; season with salt and lots of pepper.
Toss chopped mixed herbs with remaining 1 tsp. lemon juice in a small bowl. Drizzle with a little oil, season with salt and pepper, and toss again.
Build sandwiches with English muffins, tuna salad (you may have a bit extra), and herb salad.