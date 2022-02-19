A recent discussion on social media spotlighted one of my -- and my mother's -- flaws: foul language.
The topic was "Did you ever hear your mother cuss?"
Funny, because I knew everyone involved in the discussion would say, "Of course not! My mother was a saint."
Mine was, too, if you define "saint" the way I do.
But my mother could cuss like a sailor.
My response in the discussion was: "All the time. That's how I learned to cuss."
I felt justified when my cousin popped up to add she heard heard things come out of my mother's mouth, well, suffice to say I can't repeat them in the newspaper.
In fact, I will tell a story about my first cuss word, but I will use a euphemism.
Because this story occurred in my babyhood, I will recount it as I've heard it told.
When I was a baby, my mom took me everywhere with her. In those days, you strapped your kid into a baby seat in the front passenger side. Things like that are why old people are tough; if you survive that kind of childhood, it boosts your chances of surviving adulthood.
When I was adopted, my parents had zero experience with children, babies in particular. I guess my mom thought babies were deaf, because she cussed up a storm in front of me.
One of her favorite "cusses" happened when she was driving. When somebody pulled out in front of her, she slammed on the brakes, flung her right arm out in front of me (apparently to keep me from flying out of that sub-par baby seat and through the windshield) and exclaimed, "Son of a biscuit eater!"
This must have happened quite a few times because on one such occasion, she slammed on the brakes, flung her arm out to protect me and before she could say it, I said, "Son of a biscuit eater!"
I'm not sure, but I think she was amused. I do know when she got home, she called her mother to tell her about it and she got a good scolding from Grandma.
Was my mother a saint? No.
She cussed and she liked to drink a beer sometimes. She had absolutely no filter when it came to giving her opinion; however, she imparted some positive qualities by example.
* Her love of dogs. In me, that love has grown to include animals and nature in general. There is still evidence of my mother, though, because I don't want to go camping and I'll shriek (and cuss) if I see a snake.
* Her honesty. My first impulse is always tell the truth, but I have developed a few filters so I can avoid hurting people's feelings. I guess that's why she always called me a diplomat.
* Her generosity. Mom was always happy to help other people, whether is was giving them food and clothing or helping them get a job. I might not be as generous as she was, but I know it's the right thing to do and I aim to do it.
