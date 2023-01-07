Watch out, people! It’s the time of year it might snow. And when it snows, you might encounter someone who fails to clean off their windshield property, creating a driving hazard.
As if we need another driving hazard.
With weather being unpredictable, especially these days, we encounter enough hazards without having impatient people driving to work just barely able to peek through a hole to see the road.
Sorry meteorologists, but the weather is unpredictable, even for you, with heat waves in December and wild winds, floods and other phenomena.
Right now, though, we’re all worried about ice and snow. That’s what happens — usually — in January.
The one thing we can control about driving in the snow is our vision.
For instance, there’s the driver in Bremerton, Washington, who got a $533 ticket for driving more than five miles with a snow-covered windshield.
Trooper Heather Weatherwax said the State Patrol received a report about the person driving erratically. When pulled over, the driver, who was charged with negligent driving, reportedly told the trooper that the windshield wipers weren’t working, Weatherwax said.
For less than $533, you can prepare yourself for winter driving.
A website called thezebra.com lists these as important items to keep in your car during snow season.
• An ice scraper and shovel (obviously)
• Jumper cables
• Reflective triangles
• Matches
• First aid kit
• Phone charger
• Flashlight
• Cat litter (for traction if you get stuck)
• A blanket, water and nonperishable snacks
The only other thing you can do: Stay off the slick roads, if possible. If not possible, build extra time into your schedule. You know that guy peering out of a hole in the windshield is running late.