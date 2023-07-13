Lots of people speculate about what it would be like to be a fly on the wall during their funeral.
A 76-year-old woman in Ecuador must have had that feeling; it was discovered she was alive at her wake when she knocked on the coffin door. She was rushed to the hospital, still in dire condition, and has since died.
Now I have a lot of fears, and being buried alive must be close to the top of my list, right up there with snakes, heights and financial struggles during old age.
Sounds like a bit of a mish-mash of fears, but they are mine and I admit it.
But this column isn’t about what I’m afraid of. It’s about the incredible resiliency of the human spirit.
Imagine being as ill as this woman was: She was admitted to the hospital with a possible stroke and heart attack. She didn’t respond to resuscitation protocol and her doctor declared her dead. At some point, while lying in her coffin, she mustered the presence of mind to realize what was happening and the strength to get help for herself by knocking on the coffin lid.
Some might say she thought she was knocking on heaven’s door. I see it like this: The woman exemplifies the ferocity of our survival instinct, our deep desire to live, in spite of horrific circumstances.
I don’t like having my survival instinct tested. People who know me will tell you I’m a very strong person, but I don’t feel strong. I feel like one more challenge and I’m going to pop.
But I really know better than that. I’m tough, which is sort of like strong, but not exactly. I think strong means you can survive a great deal. I can, but it comes with having had just barely enough strength to do so. It’s not like fuel; the more strength you use, the more you get.
I’m beyond even that point. I’m tough. That means when you throw something at me, I’m gonna throw some back.
At least I think that’s how it works, but I don’t want to have to find out for sure.