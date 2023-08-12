It’s been a delicious year for the outdoor pool. That’s just a nice way of saying the weather has felt hotter than lava.
It was so hot one day my mother-in-law urged me not to go to my favorite pool because “it’s too hot.”
Now there’s a comment from a non-swimmer if I ever heard one.
Those are the very days crying out for a dip, and with weather trends what they are, we can expect to have more of them.
I try to hit every public pool in the area at least once a year, but I tend to favor Dreamland, Kenova’s nearly 100-year-old landmark. It’s the closest to home, it’s the biggest and deepest and it has sentimental value.
I know people who visit the area annually and make it a point to swim at Dreamland. I know even more locals who go nearly every day. Some of them have become good friends.
In fact, a group of women took me in several years ago, introducing themselves when I asked if I could sit with them “on the slab.”
Sadly, we lost one of those women to COVID-19; another has been incapacitated by illness this year, and we’re hoping to see her next year.
Yet another is suffering with long COVID and is wheelchair bound, but a friend and I have managed to roll her down the ramp to nirvana — or simply take her to the pool — a few times.
I also like to talk to people I don’t know. About anything, but usually I compliment people on swimsuits and their cute children. One little boy introduced himself and told me he has pretty eyes. I agreed, upping the ante by telling him he also has pretty hair.
I even compliment people on their floats. I especially like the ones babies have that keep them afloat while offering cabana-like shelter. Unfortunately, no one has offered to share one with me.
This season, I met a couple from Breathitt County with a little girl named Phoebe who were traveling through the area when they stumbled upon Dreamland and decided to pull over and have a swim. They had no idea this jewel existed, but they were thrilled to unearth it.
Swimming in any outdoor pool humbles me. Spending a beautiful day in the sun, moving more easily and blithely in the water than on land, I review my blessings. While the exercise is good for the body, the appreciation of my life, from the material to the good friends I have, is excellent for the soul.
Some say public pools are disappearing because everyone has a pool at home.
Not true. Everyone does not have a pool at home, and it’s important for public swimming holes to remain a part of our communities. All children need access so they can learn the important life skill of swimming. And the old people need such a special place to socialize and reminisce.