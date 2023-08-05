Living in a small town offers many advantages: People are friendly. You are generally safer. Traffic isn’t bad. Most places aren’t so crowded.
However, cities have things to do we don’t have.
Like naked bodypainting.
At least, until recently.
No, we aren’t doing any naked bodypainting in the Tri-State, at least that I’m aware of. In fact, many art shows and exhibits do not accept paintings of nudes, let alone naked people in the streets. It’s a big city that’s backing out of its annual nude event.
After more than 10 years, New York City recently had its final Bodypainting Day. Organizer Andy Golub decided this year’s event would be the last because it’s time to “move on and clear that plate.” He said he wants to find different ways of empowering and bringing people together, including a new event next spring.
Golub, an artist and free speech activist who’s been painting on nude models since 2007, started the annual body painting extravaganza to underscore that nudity for artistic purposes is legal in New York City.
“You’ll find there’s a lot of people that have been really impacted positively,” Golub said. “Mostly models, but also artists, and feeling that they’ve come out of their skin. And it’s just been like a really positive experience of really celebrating freedom.”
I don’t mind seeing a nude in an art show. As an artist, I recognize it’s one of the most difficult subjects to paint. It’s a challenge for an artist.
I don’t even mind the idea of having a bodypainting day. I don’t want to paint someone, or be painted, or been seen unclad, even by my doctor.
But it’s not hurting anybody, and if you don’t like it, you don’t have to participate.
Truth be told, though, many people I know would love to prance around the streets sans attire.