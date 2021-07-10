For years, there has been a school of thought about the visual arts: It's a bunch of hooey.
I disagree. I love visual art, viewing it and attempting to make it.
I will admit, though, it seems as though some art is just a scam. Actually, some art is a test of the market. What will the market bear? In other words, how much nonsense can someone get by with by calling it art when it's not?
What is art to one person is trash to another. Maybe it's not fair to judge art because of the individuality of taste. Still, there have been quite a few ridiculous objects or images, even acts, that have been purported to be art.
* A banana taped to a wall at Art Basel Miami Beach sold for $120,000. It was called "Comedian" and was "created" by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. David Datuna, an installation and performance artist from Georgia, peeled off the art piece from the wall and ate it in front of hundreds of visitors. He called his performance -- the eating of the banana -- "Hungry Artist."
* Banksy, who is more of a prankster than artist, sold a painting at Sotheby's for $1.4 million and it was immediately shredded. Part of the artwork itself, apparently.
* Jackson Pollock.
* Kazimir Malevich's "White on White" from 1918 is a white square.
Once could go on for pages, but I won't.
Except to point out the invisible sculpture I read about recently.
Italian artist Salvatore Garau, 67, sold his invisible sculpture for $18,300. Titled "I Am," the sculpture was put on auction starting at $6,000 and drew a flurry of initial bids.
The artist, who calls it a vacuum, said: "The vacuum is nothing more than a space full of energy, and even if we empty it and there is nothing left, according to the Heisenberg uncertainty principle, that 'nothing' has a weigh. Therefore, it has energy that is condensed and transformed into particles, that is, into us."
Advantages to buying this sculpture:
* The elite art world will know who you are.
* The sculpture is light, so you can move it yourself.
* I've read it's only 5 feet 5 inches tall, but I have a feeling it's as large or small as you need it to be.
* It goes with the decor of any room.
Disadvantages:
* You'll be known as the idiot who bought an invisible statue.
* You're out $18,300.
I've never created a sculpture myself, but I believe I can recreate my own version of this one, and I don't even need any new art supplies.
