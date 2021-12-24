The holidays aren't the same when you get older, but that doesn't mean they don't hold joy anymore. That joy is just different.
As a child, I thought eggnog was the worst idea in the world. It was all thick and goopy and tasted funny. As an adult, I've learned a little Kentucky bourbon makes all the difference.
Most children are up at the crack of dawn to see what Santa brought them. I practically had to be strapped into bed. I remember one Christmas Eve, I slept with my mom. In the middle of the night, I heard the front door open and thought it would be a great opportunity to catch Santa, so my mom had to remind me I would get nothing if I caught Santa. That's enough to make a child stay in bed.
As an adult, though, I welcome Christmas morning as a rare time I can do some serious sleeping in.
Unless, of course, my bladder begs to differ Or arthritis insists I get up and move.
Sleeping in leads to wearing pajamas all day. That used to be special, but not so much since the COVID-19 pandemic has had us more confined.
Children want to play with those new toys and are more willing to stay home on Christmas to do so. As an adult, I will be happy to go out on the holiday to see a movie. You likely will have most of the theater to yourself.
Snow also has taken on a different meaning. While the white stuff is nice at Christmas, as a child you also want it while school is in session. In fact, you'd just like for it to settle in during Thanksgiving and not stop until May. You want to ride your sled, make snowmen and drink hot chocolate, but you are no fool. You also want school to be canceled.
As an adult, though, life goes on regardless and you have to plow through the snow for work, appointments and other stuff you'd just as soon skip. Snow just means you have to do all those things in a more dangerous setting.
When you're a kid, you look forward to watching Christmas specials like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Frosty the Snowman" and, the ultimate holiday special "A Charlie Brown Christmas." As an adult, I prefer "A Christmas Story," but when I'm feeling extra adult, I like "Bad Santa" and "Krampus."
I spent the eve and the day with family. My aunt had fabulous family Christmas Eve parties. We dressed up in our 1970s maxi-dresses (leisure suits for the fellows) and enjoyed shrimp cocktail and drinks. I made a feeble attempt at playing Christmas carols on the Wurlitzer organ and, later, played "Santa" by giving out gifts.
A change in perspective on Christmas isn't a bad thing. It reflects our growth and maturity. Besides, you can still enjoy the snow and presents and visits from Santa by sharing it with someone who has yet to have to worry about trudging through the snow to go to work and hoping the car engine turns over.
