Nutella, that chocolatey-hazel-nutty spread loved by many children (and adults) is more flexible than you think. The makers of Nutella offer these ideas.
FESTIVE MUFFINS WITH NUTELLA
1 cup of plain, natural yogurt
1/3 cup sugar
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 egg
2 tsp yeast
1/4 cup oil
1 vanilla bean
Nutella®
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
While you wait for the oven to heat up, blend the egg, sugar and vanilla bean content into a bowl.
Add the oil to the mix. For best consistency, try adding it gradually while blending.
Add the yogurt and continue blending. Add the flour and the yeast. To avoid forming clumps, add it gradually while whisking.
Pour the mixture into muffin pan. Stop ½ inch below the edge: the muffins will rise naturally during baking creating nice, rounded tops.
Bake the muffins for about 20 minutes.
Wait for the muffins to cool down a bit. Then, drop a touch of Nutella® (1 tbsp per muffin) on each muffin and decorate freely.
BANANA BUTTERMILK BREAKFAST MUFFINS
1 cup all- purpose flour
1 cup whole wheat flour
½ cup quick-cooking rolled oats
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
4 over-ripe bananas, mashed
2 eggs
½ cup granulated sugar
½ cup unsweetened applesauce
½ cup buttermilk
1 tsp vanilla or maple extract
¾ cup NUTELLA®
Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray non-stick muffin pan with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, combine flour, oats, baking powder and baking soda.
In another bowl, whisk together bananas, eggs, sugar, applesauce, buttermilk and vanilla. Pour over dry ingredients and stir until just combined.
Spoon into prepared muffin pan. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until a tester inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes. Transfer to rack to cool completely.
Spread each muffin with 1 tablespoonof NUTELLA® Serve with fresh fruit or 100% juice and a glass of milk for a complete breakfast.
BLUEBERRY BUTTERMILK PANCAKES WITH NUTELLA
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 tbsp granulated sugar
1 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp bakng soda
1/4 tsp salt
1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup plain low-fat yogurt
1 egg, lightly beaten
3 tbsp melted butter, divided
1 cup fresh blueberries, divided
1/4 cup Nutella®
In a bowl whisk together flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
In a separate bowl or liquid measuring cup, whisk milk with yogurt, egg and 2 tbsp of melted butter. Pour over dry ingredients. Whisk to combine. Fold in 1/2 cup of blueberries.
Heat skillet over medium heat. Brush with some of the remaining butter.
Pour batter, approximately 1/4 cup for each pancake, into pan.
Cook until bubbles appear on top, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook until golden brown. Set aside to keep warm.
Repeat with remaining butter and batter.
Spread Nutella® evenly over pancakes. Serve with remaining fresh blueberries.
THUMBPRINT COOKIES WITH NUTELLA
1 pouch (17.5 oz) Betty Crocker™ sugar cookie mix
Flour, butter and egg called for on cookie mix pouch for cutout cookies
2 egg whites
1 cup finely chopped hazelnuts, toasted, skinned
1/2 cup Nutella® hazelnut spread
Multicolored nonpareils, if desired
Heat oven to 375°F. In medium bowl, stir cookie mix, flour, melted butter and egg with spoon until soft dough forms.
Shape into 50 (3/4-inch) balls. In small bowl, beat egg whites lightly with fork. Place nuts in another small bowl. Dip each ball into egg white, then roll in nuts. On ungreased cookie sheets, place balls 1 inch apart.
Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until set. Cool 5 minutes on cookie sheets. Using end of wooden spoon, make indentation in center of each cookie. Remove from cookie sheets to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 20 minutes.
When ready to serve, spoon hazelnut chocolate spread into small resealable food-storage plastic bag; seal bag. Cut off small corner of bag; insert cut corner of bag into indentation in each cookie. Squeeze bag to fill opening, about 1/2 teaspoon per cookie. Sprinkle with nonpareils.
Store covered in airtight container at room temperature in single layer.
OATMEAL WITH NUTELLA AND FRUIT
1 1/2 cups oats
3 1/5 cups skim milk
8 tsp sugar
4 tbsp Nutella® hazelnut spread
2 tbsp roughly chopped hazelnuts, or any other nut
Raspberries
Put the milk and oats in a saucepan.
Cook on a medium-high heat until the mixture thickens, then add the sugar and keep stirring.
Let the oatmeal cool.
Divide the mix into bowls and decorate each with Nutella® hazelnut spread, the chopped hazelnuts and raspberries (or other fruit if you prefer).
Serve at room temperature.
PUFF PASTRY TART WITH NUTELLA
2 rolls of puff pastry
2 eggs
1 egg yolk
1 cup Hazelnut flour
1 cup Nutella® (1 tsp/serving)
Heat the Nutella® in a double-boiler on a low heat, constantly stirring it. Then away from the heat, add the whole eggs, one at a time, followed by the hazelnut flour. Beat it all with a whisk until you have a smooth, homogenous cream.
Roll a disc of puff pastry onto a sheet lined with baking paper and pour the cream on, up to approximately 1 inch from the edge. Cover with the other disc of puff pastry and press down the edges with your fingers and with the flat side of a knife in order to fuse the 2 pastry discs together. Refridgerate for 30 minutes.
Take the tart out again and, using a fork, prick the surface to make decorative patterns as you wish, or using a knife, cut diamonds into the surface.
Beat the egg yolk in a bowl with 1 tbsp of cold water and brush the tart. Then put it into the oven at 400 degrees for 25 minutes. After 25 minutes, reduce the temperature to 350 degrees and bake for another 10 minutes. Take the tart out of the oven and let it cool on a cooling rack before serving.
FRUIT BREAKFAST PIZZA WITH NUTELLA
1 Premade store bought pizza dough
4 tbsp Nutella®
1 cup fresh sliced strawberries
1 cup fresh blueberries
1/2 cup fresh, peeled, sliced kiwi
1 cup fresh sliced peaches
nutella – an ingredient to prepare this delicious recipe
Bake the pizza dough according to package directions.
Spread 4 tbsp Nutella® evenly across the warm pizza dough, leaving about 1 inch at the edge as crust.
Top the pizza with sliced fruit and berries, distributed evenly. Then slice the pizza into 8 equal wedges.
