After much soul searching, I learned why I don’t like daddy’s girls. It’s because I’m jealous of the positive relationship those girls/women had/have with their fathers.
I’m not typically a jealous person, so I had to dig deep to find that answer. I’m not proud of it, but it was helpful to my evolution as a human being to understand that. Now, I’m not jealous. I am envious.
I’ve even evolved to the point that I can enjoy a story about a girl and her dad.
For instance, Nari Rampersad bought tickets to back-to-back Harry Styles concerts in Toronto for his daughter, Sarita, and attended the concerts with her in the appropriate clothing, which apparently is very important.
Sarita plastered her love for Styles all over the internet, including a Pinterest vision board. She was ready to dress herself and dad in outfits, gleaned from second-hand stores, in homage to Styles’ album “Fine Line.” She wore pink and he wore blue, boas and all. Dad even permitted his nails to be painted.
Still, I can’t help but imagine asking my dad to go to a Queen concert with me, much less asking him to learn the words to “Fat-Bottomed Girls” and wear a leotard.
Sarita didn’t have to ask. Dad bought the tickets and, as she said, “put in the work” by studying the lyrics to Styles’ songs. Of course, he shopped for clothing and accessories with her and happily wore them.
“I found everything in the women’s section,” he said of their shopping trip. “If fit so much better than the men’s clothing. But nothing had pockets. How do you live without pockets?”
Yeah, that’s another story.
But Nari made his daughter proud because he took an interest in what she was interested in and dived in.
“That’s the kind of energy I want — someone to match my energy at a Harry Styles concert,” Sarita said. “That’s pretty cool, because lots of kids don’t get that.”
That really is pretty cool.