It's often said there's an enormous amount of life in the ocean that we have no idea about.
Is that true of our rivers, too?
I don't know, but a recent news story suggests there might be some.
Last month, the Ohio Division of Wildlife said in a Facebook post two longhead darters were caught by fish management crews conducting electrofishing bass surveys in the Ohio River, marking the first time the species has been documented in Ohio in more than 80 years. They were thought to have been extinct.
Darters can be found in a huge range of colors and patterns. I think the candy darter might be the prettiest, with it's orange and turquoise coloring. In some regions, they are near extinction and listed as threatened or endangered because of the loss of habitat, caused, of course, by humans' construction.
Fortunately for the candy darter, there are humans who care.
Conservation groups worked hard to get protection for the colorful little fish under the Endangered Species Act, as well as 370 streams in which they live.
The Center for Biological Diversity, West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, the Clinch Coalition and other groups petitioned for protection of the candy darter in 2010.
Why should we care about candy darters? Honestly, I wasn't familiar with them until I stumbled upon the story about two being found in the Ohio River. Once I learned about them, I realized they are another species that need care and protection, and that interested me.
As humans, I don't believe we are here to use up the resources on Earth. We are here to use what we need to use and be responsible for maintaining our planet as well as we can.
Did anyone ever ask you to leave a room or an apartment in as good shape as you found it, if not better? Did you ever borrow someone's car and fill the gas tank before returning it? Did someone give you a casserole and you returned the dish full of something homemade and delicious?
It's the same idea.
We are just borrowing Earth, so we should be looking ahead to how we can leave it in better shape than we found it, if we can. At least we should be responsible and maintain good health for the life on it. That means making sure Earth itself is healthy.
How does that relate to the surprise discovery of the darters in the Ohio River? Their existence gives me hope some of the vulnerable creatures aren't as vulnerable as we thought. It's also a reminder we're here to take care of Earth and its creatures, so when a surprise critter is found, it's something to rejoice about.
