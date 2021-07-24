My house bombarded me with neediness for the last year:
• I had to replace the garbage disposal, the clothes washer and the dish washer.
• I had a gas leak in the house, which involved visits from the plumber and the natural gas company.
• The new clothes washer had an issue that required a repairman.
• The new garbage disposal got clogged and needed a visit from a plumber (this was no “stick a broom handle into it and push and pull” resolution).
• Three times the furnance has required maintenance.
I wondered if the house was trying to force me back to the office. It was tired of me being there all day.
Maybe the house and the dog had a clandestine confab and decided to work in concert to get me to leave. I’ve felt from the beginning of the pandemic I was getting on the dog’s nerves with all my baby talk and cuddling.
I enjoyed that imagery for a few minutes and returned to reality, accepting the fact that things break down and must be replaced, especially in an old house. Things must be maintained, regardless of how old the house is.
Another factor: how much time I was home.
You notice what needs to be done more quickly when you’re there in the house all day. It’s right there; it’s something you can’t not see.
I would argue the kitchen has gotten more of a workout, too. Being home and preparing breakfast, lunch and dinner every day is more wear and tear on those appliances. Like, three times more wear and tear.
All these things occurred at a time when we were supposed to be socially distanced and masked up, or avoiding people altogether. That makes it difficult to open the door to strangers for repairs and replacements.
I did it, though, because I’m pretty sure I can’t live without my creature comforts. Yes, I admit I’m spoiled. Not only is there no camping for me, there is no glamping, which I learned is camping in a house on wheels. I mean, you might as well go to an upscale hotel with room service.
I guess the house just wanted my attention. Like my dog who growls at me when I’m not paying attention to him and he’s not napping, my house was crying out, in its own way, for my attention.
Now, I think it’s time the house takes a nap.
