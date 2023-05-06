I’m a combination West Virginia-Kentucky person. I grew up right on the border of the two states, and residents of the area went back and forth between the states with little or no thought to which state we were in.
However, I’ve never taken an interest in the Kentucky Derby. Except for the one on May 7, 1977.
Several of my fellow band members and I had been accepted into the All-County Band. If you perform in All-County Band, you spend a day or two practicing the music before giving a performance.
On May 7, 1977, our crew was to be in Gilbert, W.Va., early in the day to practice. There was a break of several hours before we were to return for the concert.
At the time, it took about an hour to get from my town to Gilbert, and it was a terrible, curvy road that riled up my motion sickness.
My mom drove one carload of us, and she decided rather than waste all that time on the road that she would rent a cheap hotel room for the day where we could hang out, rest and dress for the concert. She also might have taken mercy on me and my suffering with travel. She also probably didn’t want to have to wrangle those younguns into her car twice in one day.
Somebody pointed out the Kentucky Derby was on that date, so we decided to watch it. We even decided to bet on it. Further, my mother acted as bookie, taking our bets on the ponies. I also think I remember ordering a pizza.
The legendary Seattle Slew, a beautiful dark bay, won the race. He went on to be the only undefeated Triple Crown winner.
Despite the fact I had an inside connection with the bookie, I did not win the pot. My mother was not a cheater.
I know, from this story she sounds like a lot of fun. Or, depending on your perspective, she seems like a bad influence. She was a little of both. I don’t see that Derby Day “party,” if you will, as a bad influence. That was her fun side. Her bad influence side was her teaching me how to cuss by example.
And I’m sure, if we had been a little older on that Derby Day, Mom would have seen to it that we had mint juleps.