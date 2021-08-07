I thought I was bad not to notice details.
A woman who lives in Washington, D.C., wore the same Hawaiian shirt to 264 Zoom meetings and no one noticed, Inside Edition reported.
“I was like, wouldn’t it be funny if I wore this shirt again? Like that’d be a funny joke and everyone would say something,” she told the show. She proceeded to wear it until someone noticed and no one did.
At first, I thought, maybe these are polite people who noticed but didn’t say anything. I mean, what if she lost her mind and forgot she was wearing the same clothing? It’s not impossible, given the mental toll the pandemic took on us all.
What if her coworkers didn’t pay attention because such superficiality isn’t important to them? I would give them all gold stars if that were the case.
The Hawaiian shirt woman switched jobs recently, and decided to tell her coworkers what she had done before she left.
“When I told my team that I had been wearing the same shirt, they didn’t know what I was talking about. They hadn’t noticed,” she said. “The intern literally said, ‘On purpose?’”
I don’t know what to think. Are people so distracted they didn’t notice? Come on, it’s a Hawaiian shirt. It’s a bit loud to not be noticed over a period of several months. That thing must have practically screamed, “It’s me again!” every time she appeared on the really small screen. If it was a single-colored blouse she had worn every day, I’d say, OK, I probably wouldn’t have noticed. But a pattern and colors would have jumped out and flicked me in the eyes, figuratively, of course.
But I probably wouldn’t have said anything because it would seem rude.
In fact, I would be the person wearing the same shirt for every Zoom meeting. Put that way, I doubt my coworkers would have said anything, even if they noticed.
Except there is one who might. We have been friends for more than 30 years, hitting it off right away. She might say something. She notices things, and we are true friends who feel free to be honest with one another. (You know who you are.) I can imagine her saying, “You know I love you, but isn’t that the same shirt you've worn for the last five meetings?” I don’t know if it would take her five meetings to say something, or if it would take more than that, but I’m sure she would be the one to ask. Because we are true friends and we can be honest with once another. That’s what being — and having — a friend is about.
