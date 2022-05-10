CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court is set to lease its portion of the Camp Landing Entertainment District project to a Massachusetts outfit called Revolutionary Racing Kentucky LLC.
After unanimously passing first reading on an ordinance to enter the lease, the court scheduled a special meeting for Thursday, at noon, to finalize the deal.
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney declined to give any details about what Revolutionary Racing Kentucky's plans are for the site, stating he will give more details on Thursday.
However, by digging and cross-referencing the records, it appears the company is involved in the gambling industry.
According to Chaney's reading of the ordinance, Revolutionary Racing is incorporated in Delaware. The Delaware Secretary of State Office has only one company listed as "Revolutionary Racing" — that's Revolutionary Racing Kentucky LLC.
In the Kentucky Secretary of State listings, Revolutionary Racing Kentucky LLC is stated to be a company incorporated in Delaware. The authorized representative signing the Kentucky incorporation papers is Prentice Salter.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Salter is the president of ELS Gaming, an outfit that reopened the Colonial Downs in Virginia and established 63 off-track betting sites in the Dominican Republic.
However, a Google search of "Revolutionary Racing Kentucky LLC" brings up a single web page about an "Eastern Kentucky Equestrian Center" opening in 2023, which proports to have the longest straightaway in North America and will have an arena for quarter horse racing and events.
After reaching out via a media relations link on the page, The Daily Independent received an email from a Steve Patterson stating he would answer questions about the facility once he got off a plane he was about to board on Tuesday evening.
Steve Patterson is also listed as the media relations representative for ELS Gaming.
(606) 326-2653 |