SUMMIT Overcoming learning losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic will be top priority in next year's spending plan, Boyd County Superintendent Bill Boblett said Thursday.
Finding money for staff raises will be another, he said after presentation of a draft budget to the board of education last week.
"We need to meet the needs of our kids and address deficits in learning because of the pandemic," Boblett said. Among possible remedies are before- and after-school sessions and summer school offerings. Any final decisions will be based on assessment and other data, he said.
One-percent raises across the board are in the proposed budget. "They are very important and something all our employees deserve, and hopefully something we can get for them," he said.
The raises would cost the district an additional $529,000 with added benefit costs, according to finance director Scott Burchett. Whether the district can afford them will depend on state funding, and that hinges on the yet unfinished state budget.
The district is looking at some cost increases, including an additional $130,000 in benefit costs, according to Burchett. However, that figure might be lower if the General Assembly grants another year reprieve from a 12% increase in classified employee retirement costs, he said.
Kentucky school districts received such a reprieve this year because of the pandemic and the financial burden it put on schools.
Later this year the board will have to set its property tax rates, and if it takes the allowed 4% hike it will see an additional $275,000, Burchett said. If it chooses the compensating rate, which is calculated to provide the same amount of revenue per year, the district would actually bring in an additional $50,000 because of new property added to the assessment, according to Burchett.
Boyd boards in the past have followed a pattern of taking the 4% every other year, and last year it took the compensating rate, Burchett said.
State funding, which usually is based on the number of children attending school, will for the second year be based on 2018-2019 figures, so it should not change significantly. The state took the step because of the number of children in virtual learning, which makes it impractical to calculate daily attendance.
It works to the district's detriment, because enrollment has been growing and under ordinary circumstances it would be looking at an increase, he said.
Gov. Andy Beshear is asking for a funding increase but whether lawmakers will go along with the request remains unknown, Burchett said. "At this time and with the status of the state's budget in limbo due to COVID-19, I don't look for much additional funding to come from the state," Burchett wrote in remarks to the school board.
The board needs to set aside between $50,000 and $100,000 for maintenance projects, including paving and security, he said.