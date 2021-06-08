GREENUP Greenup County students are learning in fun interactive ways this month during the school’s summer camps.
Second through eighth graders are taking over Greenup County High School this month for extended learning. Three camps are at the high school and the fourth, open to third through eighth graders, is at Greenbo Lake State Resort Park.
Week one is a sports camp with an Olympic theme. The children spend the week learning and reading about the Olympics and lessons tied to the various sports before participating in activities related to the Games.
Students made Olympic torches out of paper, edible Olympic torches out of ice cream and played crab soccer. They also played math baseball, where students must do a math problem to earn a swing. Getting the answer correct puts a student at the plate, but an incorrect answer is an automatic strike.
“We have to provide a minimum of an hour and fifteen minutes per day of reading and math, but we try to strategically mask the math and reading lesson in something where they are up moving, crafting or building,” 21st Century Director Kerri Stambaugh said. “So the math and the reading skills are there, but they don’t feel like they are just sitting at a desk being taught those subjects.”
An athletic trainer is on the schedule for the sports camp as well. The older students, grades fourth through eighth, are spending this week learning proper archery technique. On day one, Captain Dennis Rice, the JROTC director, showed the students proper technique and rules for safely using a bow and arrow.
Week two is Musketeer Medic. The students will learn about first aid and touch only CPR. King’s Daughter Medical Center will bring a demonstration with finger casts and a nutritionist will present with snacks. The medical center will bring an ambulance and the medical transport helicopter, Stambaugh said.
Week three is Under Construction and the students will build from kits or from found objects. The week is engineering focused and will emphasize creating architectural design and construction.
Week four is all about the outdoors. Welcome to the Greenhouse week will teach survival skills including swimming and nature hikes at Greenbo. Stambaugh said Tony Boyd will come as a pioneer.
GCHS alumnus Emma Stevens, who won the FFA national title in beekeeping, will present a bee school, Stambaugh said. She will be joined by Richard Timberlake to help teach the students how to care for bees. A book mobile comes every Monday for crafts and reading.
The planning has been going on for many months and executing the camps “takes an army,” Stambaugh said.
Teachers from across the district were hired for the camps and began lesson planning and training. High School students also play a role in keeping the camps rolling. About 25 of Greenup’s high school students were hired to help guide younger students and assist teachers in their lessons throughout the four weeks, said Stambaugh.
The students put in an application and many previously volunteered at camps. Middle school students also had the opportunity to volunteer and get experience.
“It’s good experience and they want to be here,” Stambaugh said of the student workers.
More than 150 children are signed up for the summer fun and learning she continued.
The county received six grants throughout that help fund the camps and other projects throughout the year. Each middle school and elementary school received a grant.
A partnership with Family Resource Youth Services Center (FRYSC) adds a great value and more opportunities for the students in the camps and school year.
Stambaugh called the pairing “a wonderful partnership” and “the best marriage.”
FRYSC’s Chelsea DeLong said they worked closely to order supplies strategically for delivery. FRYSC offered money and manpower for the camps.
DeLong worked to ensure the camps will have proper hydration stations. DeLong worked to put in canopies with 1,900 water bottles and more than 1,000 sunscreen packets through grant money.
The goal of the camps is to extend learning and help fill the learning gaps created by the pandemic and virtual learning while making the summer fun.
(606) 326-2652 |