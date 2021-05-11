LLOYD Students of Greenup County High School’s Jill Armstrong’s class recently learned a great deal about Morocco.
Teaching assistant Hind El Fellak visited the students last Tuesday, May 4.
According to Armstrong, the students learned where Morocco is (northwestern corner of Africa), how clothing/attire looks in different parts of the country, how to make and taste tea, how to say basic statements such as “my name is,” how to sing the national anthem and a “pop” song and much more.
The students, said Armstrong, saw pictures from various portions of the country, learned about Morocco’s climate and other geographic and cultural information.