ASHLAND Major Jason Swain of the Salvation Army was in bed with COVID when his staff received an inquiry about donating books to the Boyd County Detention Center.
“My staff thought it was a grand idea and so two deputies showed up to take several boxes with them,” Swain said.
Swain understands the impact literature has on those behind bars.
“You can learn anything about everything by reading,” Swain said.
Books in jail are commonly used for entertainment purposes to help pass the time — others are used for educational purposes, self-improvement and even religious endeavors.
Swain noted that the donation contained a little bit of everything as far as book genres go.
“The ladies enjoy romance and detective novels. The men usually request sci-fi,” Boyd County Deputy Jailer Bill Hensley said. “Tom Clancy books are frequently requested.”
Hensley said inmates are permitted to ask for novels by using an electronic request system and can even purchase books using their commissary on tablets.
The tablets also contain accessible legal libraries for inmates.
Swain previously worked for a publication office where he learned that the popularity of books in a digitalized form plateaued.
“You can never replace the physical copy of a book,” he said.
“The turning of pages, the ability to mark it, highlight it,” Swain listed attributes that can’t be found on a screen.
Hensley said the public has often tried to donate books directly to the jail, but they have to be turned down due to security concerns.
Hensley said the jail generally only takes donations from outside organizations, like the Salvation Army, to help ensure the books don’t contain any contraband or outlawed material.
“Books have to be replaced a lot,” Hensley said. He said because hardback books are not permitted, the paperback versions don’t hold up as well over time.
Hensley added that the jail likes to keep a revolving library so inmates can have accessibility to new content.
Anyone in the public wishing to donate books to the jail should send their donations to the Salvation Army first. They will eventually make their way into the jail after a screening process.
Swain and his team are hoping to develop a partnership with the jail to continue donating books as long as they’re needed.