Dear Dietitian: I’ve heard of herbs called adaptogens that supposedly help with stress. I know we all have stress. I have three kids in college, and the financial burden has been difficult. Do these adaptogens really work? — John
Dear John: When we encounter stress, our bodies undergo a series of physical and emotional responses. If a situation is dangerous, we have a “fight-or-flight” response, so-called because it is an automatic survival mechanism. Unfortunately, our bodies can overreact to other types of stress. Prolonged stress harms your health, as it may contribute to high blood pressure, anxiety, depression and addiction. Long periods of stress can even affect our immune systems.
Adaptogens are a group of herbs that support the body’s ability to adapt to varying physical and emotional stressors. Adaptogens are considered to be regulators and supporters of the stress response system. In doing so, they help modify and regulate hormone production and flow.
Panax ginseng, Rhodiola and Ashwagandha are examples of adaptogens. Panax ginseng labels claim to promote energy, stamina and endurance while supporting cognitive function and memory. However, study results are conflicting. In a study of 112 healthy adults, 400 mg of Panax ginseng daily for eight weeks resulted in better simple reactions and abstract thinking but no change in concentration or memory. A randomized, controlled study of 384 postmenopausal women found consuming Panax ginseng for 16 weeks brought significant improvement in symptoms of depression and general well-being.
Ashwagandha is a small evergreen shrub that grows in India, the Middle East and parts of Africa. Its name comes from the Sanskrit language, meaning “the smell of a horse,” which implies the herb may give one the vigor and strength of a stallion. In a well-designed study of 64 adults, Ashwagandha effectively reduced stress and anxiety and improved general well-being.
Rhodiola is used in traditional medicine in Eastern Europe and Asia as a stimulant to improve performance and reduce fatigue and depression. In a high-quality research study of 60 participants, those who received Rhodiola exhibited increased mental performance, particularly in concentration.
While the above adaptogens are considered safe, some should avoid them. Included in this group are: those who take insulin or blood thinners; people who take antidepressants; those who drink alcohol beyond moderation; and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Always talk to your doctor before beginning a supplement regimen.
