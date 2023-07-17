FRANKFORT Several local students have been chosen by Leadership Kentucky to be members of the BRIGHT Kentucky Class of 2023.
They are:
Daniel Armstrong — Greenup County, AppHarvest Foundation.
Emily Aust — Greenup County, Pathways.
Rick Burke — Rowan County, St. Claire HealthCare.
Layken Chapman — Johnson County, Appalachian Regional Healthcare.
Tiffany Coleman — Pike County, Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
Donald Damron — Carter County, King’s Daughters Medical Center.
Lacey Dixon — Greenup County — City of Greenup
Morgyn Dixon — Pike County, University of Pikeville.
Joseph Little — Lawrence County, Addiction Recovery Care.
Eden McKenzie — Boyd County, City of Ashland.
Ryan Newsome — Magoffin County. American Electric Power (Kentucky Power).
Stacie Taylor — Pike County, Pikeville Medical Center.
Madeline Tipton — Boyd County, The Tipton Creative, LLC.
Kirsten Wilburn — Laurel County, Nurture Nest Play Therapy and Counseling.
Jessy Workman — Floyd County, Wayland Historical Society.
BRIGHT Kentucky, which began in 2019, engages bright, entrepreneurial minds from various occupational sectors to offer non-partisan, ethical leadership training, expanded networks and mentors designed especially for residents of the 54 Kentucky counties of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).
The program is made possible by a $500,000 ARC grant and private funding from the Whitaker Foundation, AEP Foundation/Kentucky Power and other donors.
BRIGHT Kentucky is made up of five, three-day sessions where the primary goal is to help participants fully understand the local economic context and to build robust skill sets in communication, collaboration, consensus building, visioning and community engagement.
The program, which runs July through November, will take participants across eastern Kentucky: Pikeville/Prestonsburg in July, Pineville/Middlesboro in August, Ashland/Morehead in September, Somerset/Corbin in October and Berea/Frankfort in November.