GRAYSON A lawsuit filed on Friday has thrown a wrinkle in the race for mayor in Grayson by challenging the legitimacy of candidate Charles "Fred" Miller.
The lawsuit was filed by the office of Justin Criswell on behalf of client Larry Doucet, alleging that Miller can't be considered a bona fide candidate due to a 2006 felony conviction.
The lawsuit named Fred Miller, the Carter County Board of Elections and County Clerk Mike Johnston as respondents, although as of this report, no parties have been officially served.
The petitioners of the suit are requesting Carter County Circuit Court certify its findings to the Board of Elections and Johnston to have Miller's name removed from the ballot or that votes for Miller not be counted.
The suit also requests that "conspicuous notice" be posted in all polling places and for a summary proceeding to be conducted to determine whether Miller is a legitimate contender.
A post on the 'Elect Fred Miller for Mayor of Grayson, KY' Facebook page, called out petitioner Doucet stating, "This is the thing that's trying to destroy our city. He is a liar and a despicable something."
The post went on to say, "Don't let him steal our local election!!!"
Miller was indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2006 on charges of stealing mail and obstructing correspondence while he was employed by the United State's Postal Service.
In September 2006, Miller admitted to a federal judge that he had failed to deliver more than 500 pieces of mail during his routes between 2001 and 2003, according to previous reports from The Daily Independent.
Previous reports stated that Judge Henry Wilhoit, who presided over Miller's case at the time, said Miller had taken undelivered mail and put them in the trunk of his car and then placed it into garbage bags in a storage building.
Wilhoit said Miller had taken responsibility for his actions and understood the seriousness of the charges against him, according to previous reports.
"I do understand that what I have done is wrong, and I'm very ashamed," Miller said 16 years ago. "I've embarrassed my family, and I apologize to everyone I've hurt."
Prosecutors at the time said Miller had simply abandoned his duties and wasn't stealing mail for any particular reason or benefit to himself, according to previous reporting.
Miller ended up striking a deal and pleaded guilty to only one count of obstructing correspondence — which is still a felony under federal statues.
Miller was sentenced to serve three years' worth of probation.
Fast-forward nearly two decades later, Miller's past has come up again.
According to Kentucky law, any candidate's legitimacy may be questioned by a qualified voter who can request summary proceedings before the Circuit Court, which is where Criswell and his client come into play.
Criswell said that it was a short investigation as Miller's record is accessible to the public and that it was a pretty simple case as far as lawsuits go.
Criswell said he and his client now await what the court orders the county clerk and the board of elections to do.
In December 2019 Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order restoring certain civil rights of Kentuckians with felony convictions.
The civil rights in question would include allowing convicted felons to vote and hold legal offices.
In the executive order, Beshear restored the rights of all offenders who have satisfied the terms of their probation, parole or service of sentence.
However, the executive order does not apply to any Kentuckians who were convicted of violent offenses or those who fall under a federal conviction, like Miller's.
Under the new order, those who didn't automatically qualify for their rights to be reinstated could make an application to the Department of Corrections to initiate the process.
Miller said his rights were restored to him in 2009 which was somewhat confirmed by Johnston. He said Miller was showing in the state database as a qualified voter — which would make him a qualified candidate.
Johnston said that vetting people with felony convictions is conducted on the state level when they register to vote.
Although Miller said his rights have been restored, he said he didn't have to write any application to the governor or Department of Corrections before having the "all clear," despite what the state law required in 2009. Back then, any one with a felony conviction had to petition the governor to have those voting rights reinstated.
Miller said he has nothing to hide, though. He acknowledged that his record was public and that anyone could access it saying, "We all make mistakes but we shouldn't have to live with them forever."
Miller said has been a lifelong resident of Grayson — growing up in Denton, just outside of Hitchins, and graduated from East Carter High School.
After graduation, Miller said he enlisted in the military where he became an Army Ranger and served from 1992-97.
Miller also said that following his felony conviction he re-entered the Army in 2009 and served until 2016.
The Department of Defense does accept enlistees convicted of felonies but they must first apply for a waiver for permit of enlistment — according to federal codes, the approval is based on each individual case.
Miller said he didn't apply for a waiver and was only required to waive his service-connected disability which has now been reinstated.
If the court finds Miller unqualified for office, his opponent, Troy Combs, would win by default.
Combs said he plans on running his race as if he has an opponent regardless of the court's decision.
"Mr. Miller and I have spoken about this and he thinks he's free and clear," Combs said.
Miller is in a similar headspace saying he had nothing but the upmost respect for Combs but believed he had political aspirations and was only using the mayoral position as a stepping stone.
"Whoever is elected, in any office, should be there to serve your people," Miller said.
(606) 326-2652 |