Despite a state media outlet reporting Lawrence County, Kentucky, as one of the 10 hot-spot counties in terms of a rise in COVID-19 cases.
According to a health official at the county’s health department, that’s not true.
Lawrence County has reported just nine cases in all throughout the pandemic.
Boyd County’s tally is at 75 now after the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced two additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday.
A 57-year-old female is in hospital isolation and a 44-year-old female is in home isolation.
Of the 75 positive patients in Boyd County, 47 have reached recovery. There have been three deaths.
Greenup County’s health department has reported 36 cases. Carter County’s tally is at least 26.