A short film produced by OPN Architects featuring the Lawrence County Public Library’s recent renovation is currently being showcased in the 2021 American Institute of Architects (AIA) Film Challenge.
The contest “amplifies the stories of architecture projects that are transforming communities through the power of design and collaboration,” according to the AIA Film Challenge website. Participants produce a 1:30 – 3:00 minute documentary film “telling stories of architects, civic leaders, and their communities working together to achieve a zero-carbon, resilient, healthy, just, and equitable built environment.”
The film is currently open for public voting to win the People’s Choice Award. Additionally, an esteemed panel of judges, composed of architects, film, and media professionals select the Grand Prize winner, Runner Up, and Third Place winner.
Voting closes Oct. 3, 2021. Votes may be placed once per hour. Winners will be announced at a virtual event on Oct. 21, 2021.
The video can be found online at aiafilmchallenge.org/2021-aia-film-challenge. The video is located under the ‘Justice & equity’ category and is entitled “A Jewel in Appalachia” by Alexander Michl.