IRONTON The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification have opened a probe into the death of an inmate at the Lawrence County Jail.
On Friday at 6:20 a.m., jail staff found 26-year-old Jacob D. Cochran, of Ironton, unresponsive inside the jail, according to the sheriff’s office.
CPR was administered and EMS was contacted immediately, but to know avail. Following medics' arrival at 6:36 a.m., Cochran was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Ironton and pronounced dead, per the sheriff’s office.
Cochran’s body will be sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. The investigation is in its early stages and a cause of death has not been ruled, the sheriff’s office stated.
Cochran, according to the office, was booked May 30.