SOUTH POINT Summer is looking up in southern Ohio.
The Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau has partnered with "Ohio. Find It Here." and nearly 100 other attractions in Ohio to boost tourism.
Ohio Tourism Day, which was May 11, drew about 1,000 to the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, and representatives from Lawrence County were there to share information about that part of the state.
“Our time at Ohio Tourism Day could be an economic boost for our region,” said Marty Conley, director of Lawrence County CVB. “Our team met with dozens of potential first-time visitors as well as individuals and families who plan to take a trip to Lawrence County, but also spend time at nearby restaurants, retailers, hotels and other attractions.”
Ohio Tourism Day celebrates Ohio’s tourism industry annually and provides the opportunity for consumers to plan their Ohio vacations while visiting with tourism destinations and attractions throughout the state.
In 2021, the tourism industry generated $47 billion in visitor spending and welcomed 221 million visitors into and within the state. The industry also supported 411,000 Ohio jobs.
"Ohio. Find It Here." has a website, Ohio.org, and an annual travel guide that both provide information about attractions, events and destinations around Ohio as well as inspiration for planning day trips, weekend getaways and long vacations in all regions of the state.
For more information, visit visitlawrenceohio.com.