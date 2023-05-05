A 29-year partnership between a non-profit animal shelter and a northeastern Kentucky county is over.
Lawrence County Humane Society (Open Arms Shelter) posted on its Facebook page earlier this week that it no longer had support from the county fiscal court. The two entities parted ways effective May 1 — concluding a verbal contract.
Leonika Allen, one of the Humane Society’s five board members, said the county supplied monthly financial support since 1994. She helped found the Open Arms Shelter, which is on Isaac Park Road, in 1990.
Specifically, the county gave the shelter $1,833.34 a month — which is equivalent to about $22,000 a year. Allen said the non-profit needed $130,000 this past fiscal year to keep the doors open, so, while it seems like a drop in the bucket, the Humane Society will need to make up that money in order to sustain operations.
“All the rest of that money comes from rescues, adoptions and donations,” Allen said.
Meanwhile, Lawrence County has opened an animal shelter off Route 32 in Louisa.
Allen said Open Arms was “blindsided” as she was made aware by a Walmart cashier.
Judge-Executive Phillip Carter released a statement to The Daily Independent regarding his position.
“At the request of the Lawrence County Humane Society, I was faced with getting a county animal shelter opened due to no room and limited availability for housing the animals that were picked up by the Animal Control Officer,” Carter wrote.
Open Arms is frequently full. Kennel capacity is 12 dogs, according to Allen. There is a separate cat building, she said.
Allen said she and the board felt like the county had been working on severing the tie for a while
Back in February, Allen noticed Animal Control Officer Jessica Perry “wasn’t bringing us a whole lot” even though Open Arms “had room,” according to Allen.
Allen learned of the county’s new shelter in March, she said.
Carter said the decision was pressed upon the county.
“Pursuant to Chapter 258 of the Kentucky Revised Statutes, a governing body of each county is to have an animal shelter or contract with an entity to provide animal sheltering services that meet the minimum operating standards,” he wrote.
Carter claims that his office “received numerous complaints about the rudeness of the shelter employees, the fact that the shelter closed at 3 p.m., would not open the gate for residents that came to the Open Arms Shelter, not open on the weekends and refusing to do local adoptions.”
Allen contended that they’ve “never stopped anybody from looking at the animals” and that “our goal is to get the animal the best home,” so they do heed an application process.
“The Kentucky Department of Agriculture KACCA states that animal shelters provide access to the public for no less than 24 hours in one week,” Carter’s statement continued, “with the hours that the facility is open to the public posted in a visible location which was not being met.”
Allen contends that “if we didn’t know what we were doing, we wouldn’t have been here for 29 years.”
Open Arms has two employees who work from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, Allen said. On the weekends, three people work — primarily cleaning the buildings.
Allen said the board’s main issue with the county is the manner in which this all occurred. When asked if she felt like two shelters could co-exist, she said yes, but she was still perplexed as to why it transpired this way.
In April, as is customary, she said, she went to retrieve the $1,833 check from the fiscal court following the monthly meeting, but a county employee said they “couldn’t find it.”
Ultimately, that person told Allen, “We didn’t bring you any animals, so we’re not paying you,” according to Allen.
“All of March, we told them, we have room, we have room … but they didn’t bring us anything,” she said.
Although Open Arms ultimately did receive that money from the county, instead of chasing checks, it decided it was time to end the relationship.
“We understand there was a problem, and we would’ve been more than willing to work it out,” Allen said. “Why in the world would I have to go into Walmart and find this out?
“This voting building is the entrance of the county garage,” she said, referring to the new shelter. “It’s not meant to be a shelter.”
The rest of Carter’s statement read as follows:
“I have personally donated various items to support the local shelter. The county has donated time, labor, services and materials on numerous occasions to support the local shelter. In my meetings over the past few months with the Lawrence County Humane Society, I proposed to absorb the shelter and place under county control to apply for grants available to local government, but that proposal was refused.
“I believe the Lawrence County Humane Society post is not stating all the facts nor representing the truth. I must provide the needed services to the residents of Lawrence County. I am grateful for the Lawrence County Humane Society/Open Arms Shelter commitment to our county, their hard work and service. I am saddened that an amicable agreement cannot be met.”
Allen said her concern is the animals. She said she didn’t want to “bash the county,” but she questioned it.
“Who’s taking care of the animals? I’ve heard (Perry) is. Then I’ve heard it’s the prisoners. Then I’ve heard county workers. I don’t know. Who’s taking care of them?”
Although Open Arms feels disrespected, Allen said, the board’s goal is to move forward.
“Whatever the county wants to do is fine, so go ahead; and we’ll do what we wanna do,” Allen said.
Community reaction
The situation spawned mixed responses on social media from Lawrence Countians, who voiced concerns for the care of stray and sick animals and a mix of others that sided with the judge-executive’s decision to cut ties.
Lawrence County Animal Control noted on social media there were several instances it reached out to the Humane Society to take in injured and strays, but there was neither space nor would anyone open the gate.
A commenter echoed Animal Control, stating they too had run into issues of accessibility with the Humane Society: “Well every time a stray animal comes here I call humane society and they won’t take it!”
In a social media post on the Lawrence County Kentucky Animal Control Page, the poster penned “Regarding adoptions, it has been stated by several board members that the shelter would not adopt dogs out locally. The shelter withheld adoptions to local citizens while having no problem asking for and taking local donations. That is not fair to the citizens of Lawrence County.”
Others sounded off in the comment section in support of the Humane Society with questions and concerns regarding the new shelter and scrutiny against Carter.
“I’d like to see the current animal control officer and the county do half of what I have personally witnessed Leonika, Kim and Bev do,” one stated.