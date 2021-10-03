ASHLAND A Lawrence County, Kentucky, man indicted last spring by a federal grand jury on charges of defrauding Social Security pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court.
Lavern Cecil Brandt entered a guilty plea to one count theft of government funds, in exchange for prosecutors dropping two other charges in his indictment.
Brandt is set for sentencing on Jan. 3, 2022, at the U.S. District Court House in Covington. He faces up to 10 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.
According to Brandt's plea agreement, he was awarded disability insurance in December 2020. In February 2014, the plea agreement states Brandt began working as a long-haul truck driver for his wife's business — however, he never disclosed his change in income to the Social Security Administration.
Court records show Brandt drew $61,955 in disability between February 2014 and November 2018, when his benefits were cut off. That works out to a little more than $15 grand a year.
