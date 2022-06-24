LOUISA Lawrence County, and Louisa, specifically, has a rich and complex history only a student of history would be familiar with.
Keith Chaffin, who describes himself as a would-be historian, knows details of the area as well as details of the county's upcoming bicentennial celebration: He has been involved in the planning and is co-chairman of the event.
"Louisa is one of the oldest towns in Kentucky," Chaffin, who recalls the town's sesquicentennial in 1972, said. "It's all because a guy named George Washington surveyed Louisa."
The Louisa Post Office opened in 1822 and the town became incorporated in 1823. The July celebration is just the beginning, Chaffin said.
"We will have county fair (in August) and then Septemberfest the weekend after Labor Day and, going into 2023, the city of Louisa will have a celebration of 200 years," he said.
Events get underway on July 1, when the Lawrence County Public Library will have a bicentennial display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. on Main Street across from the library.
Singer-songwriter Adam Chaffins and Brit Taylor will perform at 7 p.m., followed by the Rachel Messer Band.
A bicentennial history hike is set for 8 a.m. July 2, starting at the Fred M. Vinson Museum. The museum will open at 10:30 a.m., with historical displays available for viewing.
By 10 a.m., a carnival-like atmosphere takes over with inflatables, a dunking book and arts and crafts tents and food vendors.
Former Gov. Paul Patton will serve as grand marshal of the parade, which will begin at 11 a.m.
Gospel and bluegrass music will be offered starting at 1:30 p.m., with performances by 5 for The Gospel, Living Water, West Liberty Mountain Boys and Zack and Michelle Wright, while a vintage car show will be at the same time in front of the Lawrence County Courthouse.
In addition, Mark Wood will perform magic and make balloon animals in the afternoon. Also scheduled are a hot-dog eating contest and hot air balloon rides.
Music, starting at 6 p.m., will include Corduroy Brown, the Carpenter Ants and the M.F.B. Band.
Fireworks, presented by the Louisa Fire Department, will finish out the event.
"Lawrence County played an important role in eastern Kentucky, Chaffins said. "It's a sleepy little community and the people are great and the county people are good, hardworking people. It's always been a place that's been inviting to people."
