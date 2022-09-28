GRAYSON Special guest Patric Richardson, also known as the Laundry Evangelist, will appear from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Grayson Gallery and Art Center.
Richardson, who grew up in Carter County, will be at the gallery for a meet and greet and book signing. His book will be available for purchase.
He is the author of “Laundry Love — Finding Joy in a Common Chore” with Karin B. Miller. Richardson also owns Mona Williams boutique in Mall of America.
Richardson was influenced by shopping in the area at such iconic department stores as Parsons in Ashland and Stone and Thomas in Huntington.
Even as a child, his love of clothing was obvious: He was voted best dressed in eighth grade and again in high school.
As a student at the University of Kentucky majoring in fashion merchandising, apparel and textiles, Richardson worked at McAlpin’s. and then transitioned to Embry’s, the finest furrier in the South. There, he developed his service skills, which gave him to write a case study for the collegiate textbook “The Meaning of Dress.”
After college, Richardson worked for Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom before opening his own shop.
At the event Friday, a preview of Bill Tussey’s solo show “Something in the Water” will be featured. Refreshments will be served.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.