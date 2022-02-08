ASHLAND The Paramount Arts Center will begin its new stand-up comedy series this week with nationally touring comedian Shaun Jones.
The event will be Wednesday, with a cash bar at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m.
Jones has traveled the world entertaining crowds, using many of his personal life experiences to get a laugh. He has appeared on several national television shows, such as B.E.T’s “Comic View,” B.E.T’s “One Mic Stand,” BounceTV’s “Off The Chain” and Showtime’s “1 Amendment.” In 2003, he made his motion picture debut in the movie “Shade” as a crooked poker player, Mr. Ose. The movie starred Sylvester Stallone and Jamie Foxx.
The Comedy Zone is a limited-seating event that takes place on the Paramount stage.
“Our historic stage is one of our biggest assets,” said David Miller, marketing director for the Paramount Arts Center. “We wanted to start an affordable new series that gives people a chance to actually be on the stage rather than look toward it. Comedy shows are some of our best sellers and most-often requested so creating a comedy club feel on our stage is the perfect fit.”
Tickets are on sale now at ParamountArtsCenter.com or call the PAC box office at (606) 324-0007.