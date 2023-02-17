ASHLAND After 54 years in business, all that’s left on an early February day in the yard of Bill’s Auto Parts is a rusty late 1970s Chevy wrecker affectionately called “Mater.”
Old Mater doesn’t look like it would even turn over, but owner Joe Barnett said it runs like a stubborn mule, pulling cars around the yard.
“That truck would smoke worse than you’d believe, but it still runs,” he said. “The kids always wanted to sit in the front seat and get their picture taken.”
Barnett said he’s been working at the yard for four-plus decades — he married Bill Stambaugh’s daughter Kathy and, a few years in, he wound up working for his father-in-law.
“It just kind of became a lifelong career,” Barnett said.
Around 2005, Bill decided to get out of the business and Barnett along with his wife found themselves running the day-to-day at the yard. Barnett said working at the yard all those years, he learned a thing or two from Bill — to take care of people.
“We would always have suckers for the kids, the ones with the little Tootsie rolls inside and we’d have donuts here on Fridays,” he said. “It was little things like that we did for the customers. Bill always believed in that.”
Barnett said he’s seen people grow up at the yard — boys who came in alongside their dads were now coming in to buy parts for themselves as adults.
“I remember this one boy, he was a little red-head boy, he was real bashful,” Barnett said. “I’d try to give him a sucker, but he wouldn’t take it. He didn’t come in for a really long time, then one day this 6-foot-7 guy with bright red hair came in with his hand stretched out.”
Continued Barnett: “I said, what are you looking for? He said he wanted his sucker. I couldn’t believe it — it was that little boy all grown up. Of course I gave him a sucker.”
Sitting in the barren office alongside his grandson Caden, Barnett said the world’s changed — many a junkyard have closed up shop. When Caden mentions having oranges and apples at the shop, the grandfather remarks “even the fruit sellers have gone by the wayside. A lot of things have.”
People don’t buy wrecked cars anymore — instead of keeping a car running by buying a wrecked one and picking it clean for parts, Barnett said it’s easier for folks to make payments on a new car.
“I can’t finance a car,” he said. “I need the money straight up like I had to pay it myself. and I have to mark it up a little, because I got to eat.”
Back in the day, there was a hotline he could call to hook up with 100 different yards to track down a part — the Internet has put the kibosh on that, with the rise of eBay and Rock Auto, Barnett said.
“Those are trash sites, if you ask me,” he said. “I had a lady buy 13 parts from Rock Auto and she wanted me to put them on for her. Not one of them fit. I ended up calling Napa and fixing her up. She asked what she could do with the other parts and I said, ‘send them back!’”
Nowadays, Barnett said the rise in car prices has put the squeeze on the yards — prior to Covid, a wrecked car might sell for $1,000.
“Now they’re $2,500 — heck, I’ve had to pay $5,000 for a wrecked car. Why would anyone pay those prices, when they can pay $200, $250 (a month) for a car from the dealership?” Barnett said.
So Barnett said they quit buying cars and let the stock dwindle — with only an acre lot, there’s only so much space for cars anyway.
Then Bill passed away in November and Barnett and his wife decided to call it quits.
“I don’t think you can keep a business going with a man’s name on it after he died,” Barnett said. “I’m 67 years old. I think it’s time to hang it up.”
But Barnett said he will miss the friends he made along the way and the people.
“There’s a camaraderie here in this business and I’m going to miss that,” he said. “I’m probably going to miss that most.”