While a laser pointer can take your eye out like a Red Ryder BB Gun, one Columbus man learned Nov. 12 that they can also get your in federal trouble.
Samuel R. Harvey, 23, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Columbus on one count of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft, a felony punishable with up to five years in prison.
Harvey was accused of pointing a laser pointer at an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter on June 5, as it was monitoring a protest near The Ohio State University campus, according to local news reports.
The pilot’s vision was affected by the pointer, per the news report.
Officers were able to trace the laser to to the ground and Columbus Police responded to apprehend Harvey at a traffic stop, the news report states. It was the third time in four days something like that happened — two other suspects were already in custody, per the report.
