The state’s largest gathering of scientists is coming to Morehead State University in November, according to a press release.
The Kentucky Academy of Science (KAS) Annual meeting, conducted from Nov. 10-12, will draw scientists and students for research presentations, science talks, workshops and networking opportunities with colleagues and employers recruiting for STEM careers, stated the release.
This year’s annual meeting marks the return of an in-person gathering after two years of virtual meetings. It’s also the first time the annual meeting will be held jointly with the Kentucky Junior Academy of Science, a move to boost connections between middle-school and high-school students and professional scientists, according to the release.
A keynote speech on Nov. 12 will feature Dr. Andrea Armani, Vice Dean of New Initiatives in the Viterbi School of Engineering and the Ray Irani Chair in Chemical Engineering and Materials Science at the University of Southern California.
Annual meeting attendees will also have a chance to see Morehead State’s state-of-the-art Space Science Center.
Kentucky teachers can attend science workshops for free on Nov. 10 and 12 that will provide resources for hands-on science lessons they can take back to their classrooms.
For more info on the KAS Annual Meeting, go online to kyscience.org. Online registration is open through Nov. 3. Registration is free for staff and students at Morehead State and other universities throughout the state who are affiliated with KAS.