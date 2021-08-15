The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force executed a search warrant which led to one of the largest drug busts involving fentanyl in Boyd County History, according to a news release.
Johnnie Lee Hampton, 38, of Detroit, was charged with aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance greater than or equal to 28 grams of fentanyl — a class B felony.
The warrant was executed at a Boyd County residence. Investigators from the NKDTF, members of Ashland Police Field Operations Division and the Kentucky State Police K-9 unit made entry into the residence.
Authorities seized about a kilo of pressed fentanyl, a firearm and a substantial amount of cash and other paraphernalia items.
Hampton is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center. His case will be presented to a grand jury through the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
The NKDTF is comprised of investigators from the ATF-Ashland Field Office, Ashland Police Department, Kentucky State Police, Boyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Catlettsburg Police Department.